Destructive pest worm threatens Aust crops

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A crop expert says there are measures in place to help farmers control the voracious fall armyworm. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Destructive pest worm threatens Aust crops

By Cheryl Goodenough

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 16:36:49

A fast-moving, voracious exotic pest that has the potential to quickly decimate food crops is expected to continue to spread across Australia.

Fall armyworm has been detected in three states – Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia – since it was first found in Australia in January.

It poses a massive threat to crops because it spreads rapidly and consumes so much, says CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey.

“It’s at the larvae stage where it is fast-moving and just a huge destructive force,” he tells AAP.

From the global experience, there doesn’t seem to be any climate it doesn’t thrive in.

Mr Cossey says fall armyworm aren’t selective about the type of crops targeted.

“While it has a preference for maize, it has shown a capacity to destroy all sorts of crops,” he says.

These include rice, sugarcane, sorghum, pulses and cotton, which are all grown in Australia for domestic consumption and export.

Prior to 2016, fall armyworm was contained in the Americas which it is native to, but in less than four years it has spread across the globe.

In Australia, the larvae was first found on the northern Torres Strait islands of Saibai and Erub in January.

It was then detected on Australia’s mainland for the first time in February at the Cape York Peninsula town of Bamaga.

Since then, it has quickly spread across the state and country.

“This is not unexpected as fall armyworm is highly mobile and can fly long distances with suitable weather conditions,” says a Queensland Agriculture Department spokesperson.

It cannot be eradicated from Australia but measures are in place to help farmers.

Mr Cossey says a “minor silver lining to a dark cloud” is the years of global experience to draw on, even though fall armyworm recently arrived in Australia.

Emergency permits have been issued enabling farmers who find fall armyworm to use products already available against other pests.

CropLife Australia is also developing fall armyworm resistance management strategies.

“The worst thing that could happen is if we have resistance developing by fall armyworm to the products that control them,” Mr Cossey says. 

But fall armyworm is just “one other pest” for farmers to deal with among the thousands of things that threaten their crops.

“Any major pest that destroys crops like this adds pressure to farming, but the fact that we have product already available for farmers means it doesn’t pose an actual threat to food security,” he says.

“It just makes the challenge of what farmers do every day that little bit harder.”

The fall armyworm is different to other types of armyworm commonly found in southern Australia.

The Queensland government is working with industry groups to find ways to address the threat posed by the fall armyworm moth and its larvae.

Producers who think they may have come across fall armyworm are encouraged to photograph suspected sightings and report them to government biosecurity agencies.

Latest sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

news

politics

$4b weekly hit strong incentive to reopen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the $4 billion being wiped off the economy each week is a strong incentive for leaders to ease coronavirus restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.