Detective says Bourke St murders unplanned

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Detective Senior Constable Murray Gentner urged James Gargasoulas to surrender peacefully. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Detective says Bourke St murders unplanned

By Melissa Iaria

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 15:29:22

The detective who tried to lure James Gargasoulas to surrender believes the deluded driver decided to carry out the murderous rampage at the last moment.

St Kilda Detective Senior Constable Murray Gentner was pleading via phone with Gargasoulas to hand himself in, after he stabbed his brother, as several police units followed him around Melbourne.

Hours later, he drove into the CBD and mowed down pedestrians on Bourke Street Mall, killing six and and injuring 27 others.

Det Sen Const Gentner told an inquest into the January 20, 2017 tragedy he did not believe Gargasoulas planned the killings until he reached Bourke Street.

“I still don’t believe to this day he had planned it,” he said on Tuesday .

Det Sen Const Gentner was recalled to the witness box to answer criticisms in a police review of the incident by Assistant Commissioner Stephen Fontana.

The detective said in his previous dealings with Gargasoulas, he rambled about delusions, but not any intention to go to the city and harm people.

“He was talking about comets and going into bunkers at the state library, but there was no specific threat against persons,” he said.

“That would’ve given rise for us to escalate further.”

But any action would have to be weighed against risk, he said.

“In these situations you have to weigh up the risk you’re creating for the public to the risk he’s attempting,” he added.

“It’s all about balancing the information at hand.”

Det Sen Const Gentner said it was difficult to say what lessons were learned after the murders, but having more resources may have changed what happened.

“It’s a very difficult thing to answer, because it’s hard to say what would’ve changed what happened,” he said.

“Communications, planning and having resources as to what we were asking for at that time certainly would’ve helped us and potentially changed an outcome.”

Gargasoulas, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was jailed in February last year for at least 46 years.

The inquest continues.

Latest news

politics

Sydney water restriction relief questioned

Water restrictions in greater Sydney will be relaxed to Level 1 in March after the "biggest rain event in 20 years", but the decision has displeased some.

economy, business and finance

Holden bargains but dealer jobs at risk

Car buyers can expect to get a bargain if they opt for a Holden after the company's decision to close in Australia but resale values will also crash.

energy

Vic says Aust energy laws 'let us down'

Victoria is proposing a change to national energy supply rules so it can take greater control over the use of renewables in the drive for lower prices.

crime

Michelle Bridges convicted for drink-drive

Fitness guru Michelle Bridges has apologised for her "gross error in judgment" after a Sydney court convicted her for drink-driving with a child in the car.

politics

Five virus tests for Aussie ship evacuees

The Australians set to be evacuated from a ship in Japan will be tested for the coronavirus five times before being taken to a facility near Darwin for 14 days.

news

politics

Sydney water restriction relief questioned

Water restrictions in greater Sydney will be relaxed to Level 1 in March after the "biggest rain event in 20 years", but the decision has displeased some.

sport

cricket

Aussie Healy fails again in T20 trial game

Alyssa Healy has failed with the bat again but Australia still defeated South Africa in their final practice match before the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

world

health

Coronavirus infections slow in China

The World Health Organisation says new figures suggest the number of coronavirus infections appear to be declining in China.