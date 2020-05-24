Discover Australian Associated Press

Deutsche Bank is urging senior managers to forgo one month's salary to bring costs under control. Image by EPA PHOTO

economy, business and finance

Deutsche Bank staff to give up month’s pay

By AAP

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 02:30:53

Some Deutsche Bank managers have been asked to forgo one month’s salary in an effort to bring costs under control at the troubled lender.

Only a “few hundred” senior managers have been asked to participate in the scheme, a Deutsche Bank spokesman told DPA.

It would build on a similar initiative in which senior leadership and members of the Group Management Committee had previously given up a month’s salary.

Deutsche Bank is in the midst of a tough cost-cutting program in an attempt to balance the books after several years of losses. It has said it will stick to the path despite recent hurdles thrown up by the coronavirus crisis.

Although it remains Germany’s biggest bank, the cost-cutting has forced it to shut down several divisions and shrink its investment banking unit.

It intends to downsize the number of full-time staff by 18,000 globally, with a goal of having about 74,000 employees by the end of 2022.

“This is a voluntary measure in the mould of corporate spirit and the discipline with which we run our company,” said spokesman Joerg Eigendorf.

