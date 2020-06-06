Discover Australian Associated Press

Developer Ozy Homes has agreed to give at least 14 days' notice before starting any work at Manyana. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Developer pauses NSW tree-clearing plans

By Heather McNab

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 18:52:46

Plans by a property developer to raze a forest on the bushfire-ravaged NSW South Coast have been paused once again, with the company agreeing to give at least a fortnight’s notice before starting any work.

Residents of Manyana have been protesting plans by Ozy Homes to build 180 homes on the land, arguing too much local bushland has already been lost to recent fires.

Work was halted last week to allow for an independent survey regarding the importance of the land to the greater glider, an endangered marsupial, following a Federal Court application. 

The independent ecologist was to be given access to the site for three days and nights, with the court to consider the results on Friday. 

However, the Environmental Defenders Office engaged by the Manyana Matters community group negotiated an outcome on Friday with Ozy Homes.

The developer agreed to give at least 14 days’ notice before starting any work on the Manyana Beach Estate, Manyana Matters said in a statement.

The group welcomed the voluntary undertaking, which it says means the clearing plans have been paused once again.

“We have taken another step in preventing the destruction of this precious ecosystem and vital habitat,” Manyana Matters spokeswoman Jorj Lowrey said.

“This undertaking allows us further time to continue the fight to ensure a deal is brokered between the relevant parties for a buyback of this ecologically significant land, to ensure it is protected forever.”

The group believes there is growing support for a buyback of the site involving the state and federal governments as well as philanthropy and community fundraising.

Shoalhaven City Council has asked the NSW government to buy the land.

But government sources say the council has rejected a proposal to share the cost of repurchasing the forest and won’t change the site’s residential zoning.

Approval for the project was granted in 2008. Ozy Homes has been contacted for comment.

