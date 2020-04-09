Digital wallet transactions soaring: CBA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More and more Australians are turning to digital wallet use amid the coronavirus constraints. Image by AP PHOTO

finance (general)

Digital wallet transactions soaring: CBA

By Gus McCubbing

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 09:00:46

Digital wallet use is soaring in Australia as the population bunkers down amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the big four banks says. 

The Commonwealth Bank has found digital wallet users spent $1 billion in March – a record number of transactions. 

Digital wallet transactions, which include CBA Tap & Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay, increased by 17 per cent on February’s numbers.

The average spend per transaction, according to the analysis derived from Visa and Mastercard, was $28. 

In total, 36 million digital wallet transactions were made in March, up from 33 million in February and higher than the previous monthly record of 34 million in December.

Everyday Banking executive general manager Kate Crous said the growth in contactless purchases had been increasing since the introduction of Apple Pay in 2019. 

“However, it’s now evident that even more people regard it as a safe and secure way to pay in this environment,” she said.

“In the current environment, paying without cash is an important way to protect yourself and others against the spread of coronavirus.”

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL could resume as soon as May 21

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

Australian rules football

Bombers boss confident AFL back in July

The AFL premiership season could restart in July according to Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell.

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

Virus leaders meeting to look at year 12

Australians are being urged to stay at home over Easter because of coronavirus, while a national approach to year 12 students is under consideration.

sport

rugby league

NRL could resume as soon as May 21

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.