Dinosaurs ‘may have been cannibals’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Research suggests predatory dinosaur species like the Allosaurus may have resorted to cannibalism. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

Dinosaurs ‘may have been cannibals’

By Nilima Marshall

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 07:12:04

Carnivorous dinosaurs that roamed the planet 150 million years ago may have resorted to cannibalism when food was scarce, scientists believe.

A new study suggests flesh-eating creatures from the late Jurassic Period, such as the Allosaurus, may have been scavengers rather than active predators when it came to consuming another individual of the same species.

The findings, published in the journal Plos One, are based on an analysis of more than 2000 bone fragments found in the Mygatt-Moore Quarry in western Colorado in the US – an active archaeological site which has produced numerous fossils, consisting mostly of dinosaurs.

A team of researchers led by Stephanie Drumheller, of the University of Tennessee, examined the tooth marks on the fossil bones, which the scientists say can provide “excellent evidence of ancient feeding habits”.

They found 684 specimens from the quarry had at least one bite mark from a carnivorous, or theropod, dinosaur, which the scientists believe to be Allosaurus.

Observed bite marks include punctures, scores, furrows, pits and striations, the researchers said.

Most of the bites were found on the bones of plant-eating reptiles.

However, the researchers also uncovered tooth impressions made by flesh-eating dinosaurs on the bones of other theropods, which accounted for 17 per cent of the bites.

Around half of these bites targeted less nutritious body parts, the researchers said, suggesting the action of scavengers and may be the result of a stressed ecosystem.

According to the scientists, the findings show the first evidence of cannibalism among the Allosaurus.

Dr Drumheller said: “Big theropods like Allosaurus probably weren’t particularly picky eaters, especially if their environments were already strapped for resources.

“Scavenging and even cannibalism were definitely on the table.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

soccer

A-League plans to resume in July

The FFA, A-League clubs and the PFA have reached an agreement to restart the A-League season in July, pending the approval of broadcaster Fox Sports.

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

news

health

NSW eases limits on church gatherings

NSW has cautioned church leaders about the infection risks from communal singing and chanting after announcing an easing of restrictions on religious services.

sport

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.