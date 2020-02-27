Health struggle for people with disability

People with intellectual disability face a profound life-time struggle with a health system that at times ignores and mistreats them, a royal commission has been told.

A doctor says patients with intellectual disability may not understand they are receiving inadequate care nor have the ability to report it.

“Patients with an intellectual disability face a profound struggle within the health care system from the moment they are born to the moment they die,” the specialist, who cannot be identified, told the disability royal commission on Wednesday.

The palliative care specialist, who was referred to only as Dr J, said patients with intellectual disability have been under-treated, mistreated, abused or ignored by the health system on occasions.

Dr J said there have been several times when patients with intellectual disability have been referred to her for palliative care – provided for people who are expected to die – before being offered any treatment for cancer.

“We obviously may have to modify that treatment, but it’s often not even being considered,” Dr J told the Sydney hearing.

Dr J said in one case, a 37-year-old man with a rare and incurable skin tumour ended up having treatment and was not just alive but a lot better.

Dr J has a son with severe autism, an intellectual disability and epilepsy.

“I worry for the future of my son and other people with disabilities.

“I don’t feel hospitals are safe for people with intellectual disabilities, especially when they’re non-verbal.”

South Australian diabetes nurse and educator Jayne Lehmann said her daughter Sarah, who died in December, taught the family a lot about how to be patient, listen and watch for clues during conversations.

The 25-year-old had Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that caused prolonged seizures, and could only communicate through behaviour.

“I’m a much better health professional for having had Sarah teach me,” Ms Lehmann said.

Ms Lehmann said the family loved Sarah dearly and tried to give her a life that had the same opportunities as her two sisters.

“However, I am relieved as well that I no longer need to worry about what happens to Sarah if I die,” she said in concluding remarks read aloud by a commission lawyer, as Ms Lehmann cried.

“Her sisters are no longer left with the onerous responsibility of stepping in as her protector if my husband and I died.

“We live with these fears because of the number of times the systems, like the health care system, have failed our intellectually disabled family members.

“It is time to relieve us of that fear by delivering recommendations that ensure equality of access to health for all.”