Disability health care labelled a disgrace

Australians with intellectual disability continue to die far too early and receive inadequate care from a neglectful health system, in what has been labelled a national disgrace.

Advocates have decried the lack of national action to address the poor health and medical care of the 450,000 people with intellectual disability in Australia, saying the situation would not be tolerated for any other population group.

NSW Council for Intellectual Disability senior advocate Jim Simpson pointed to a perception three decades ago that “these people just don’t matter like other people”, which he said had gradually improved but remained a major problem.

“There most certainly has been a perception that these are other people, out of sight, out of mind, segregated away from society, a view that people with intellectual disability are lesser people with lesser rights,” he told the disability royal commission on Tuesday.

He echoed the experiences of families who told the Sydney hearing about seeing unconscious bias in action when their loved ones needed medical treatment for complex health issues.

“I think there would still be many medical practitioners who would think that for a lot of people with intellectual disability it would be a blessed release for the person and for their family for them to die,” Mr Simpson said.

“That’s the hangover we still have from a terrible history.”

WA mum and advocate Jaqueline Mills said her son, who has Angelman syndrome, nearly died as a result of delayed treatment for appendicitis and again after having his wisdom teeth removed.

While her son was in an intensive care unit, a friend’s father who was a doctor commented that “maybe it would be for the best that he didn’t survive”.

Ms Mills said the confronting comment actually had a positive impact as it made her realise she had no regrets about her “awesome” son’s existence.

“There’s a whole bunch of people that love him. He contributes hugely to his community.

“We need him to be seen as that person in medical settings, and it’s just as important that he’s kept alive as any other person.”

Mr Simpson said there was strong research since the mid-1990s showing health conditions not being adequately diagnosed in people with intellectual disability, and people dying far too early from preventable causes.

“The health inequalities facing people with intellectual disability are a national disgrace which demand a fundamental commitment to action by governments around Australia, by health organisations and by disability support providers,” he said.

University of Queensland professor Nicholas Lennox said the limited, somewhat piecemeal and generally inadequate responses by various governments had failed to adequately address the systemic deficits in health care and neglect experienced by people with intellectual disability.

“The poor health and health care of people with intellectual disability… would not be tolerated in Australia in any other population group without some national action and implementable strategy,” Prof Lennox said.

About 400 Australians with intellectual disability die each year from potentially avoidable causes, an expert told the inquiry last week.