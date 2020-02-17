Disability inquiry examines health care

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ronald Sackville says the royal commission will hear directly from people with cognitive disability. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

inquiry

Disability inquiry examines health care

By Megan Neil

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 12:10:39

Australians should be disturbed by the very serious problems in the provision of health care to people with cognitive disability, the chair of the disability royal commission says.

Delayed diagnoses, misdiagnoses and deaths possibly linked to inadequate treatment are among issues being investigated by the royal commission during a two-week public hearing.

Chair Ronald Sackville QC said the inquiry will hear directly from people with cognitive disability about their experiences with the health system.

“We’re also going to hear from a number of parents of people with cognitive disability about their experiences, and that includes unhappily some parents who have lost children with cognitive disability,” Mr Sackville told AAP on Monday.

“I think you will find over the next two weeks that there is evidence that should disturb all Australians and should make all Australians aware that there are very, very serious problems that need to be addressed.”

The inquiry will examine the extent to which people with intellectual disability, autism and acquired brain injury disproportionately experience significant health problems, including higher mortality rates.

“We’ll hear about delayed diagnoses, misdiagnoses of people with cognitive disability, and of course that links into the necessity for better training of medical and other health professionals in dealing with the health problems of people with cognitive disability,” Mr Sackville said.

“Those health problems are often exceedingly complex,” he added.

One issue is whether people with cognitive disability have been understood when they tried to explain their health difficulties.

“One of the themes that emerges from the evidence is the feeling among people with cognitive disability or their families that they’ve not always been listened to, and this can lead to misdiagnosis or a failure to diagnose health problems that can of course sometimes be very serious,” Mr Sackville said.

“There is certainly a view among people who have tragically had children who have passed away that the way in which they were treated within the health system was not as they were entitled to be treated or should have been treated.”

Medical practitioners, experts, advocacy groups and representatives of government departments will also appear at the public hearing in Sydney, which begins on Tuesday.

Latest news

economy, business and finance

GM to scrap Holden brand in Aust and NZ

General Motors has made the "difficult" decision to retire the Holden brand in both Australia and New Zealand.

inquiry

Disability inquiry examines health care

The chair of the disability royal commission says there are serious problems with the health care provided to people with cognitive disability.

virus diseases

Plans readied for Aussies on cruise ship

About 200 Australians stranded on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan are waiting to find out whether they will be flown home.

media

ABC case against AFP raids dismissed

The Federal Court has dismissed a legal bid by the ABC to block the Australian Federal Police from perusing documents they seized in a 2019 raid.

politics (general)

Biloela case: enthusiastic doc redactions

The Immigration Department has been accused of over-enthusiasm in redacting documents to be used in Tamil family's fight against deportation.

news

economy, business and finance

GM to scrap Holden brand in Aust and NZ

General Motors has made the "difficult" decision to retire the Holden brand in both Australia and New Zealand.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper Pendlebury inks new deal

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at the club until the end of the 2021 AFL season.

world

virus diseases

New coronavirus cases up, deaths down

China's latest coronavirus figures show a rise in new cases in the Hubei province where the outbreak started, but a marked drop in deaths.