Disability royal commission chair Ronald Sackville said upcoming evidence will disturb Australians. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

inquiry

Disability abuse ‘should shock Aussies’

By Heather McNab

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 11:43:16

The consequences of neglect and abuse within Australia’s health system for people with cognitive disability should “shock the conscience” of all Australians, an inquiry has been told.

The disability royal commission will hear directly from several people with cognitive disability as it investigates serious problems with the provision of health care.

Delayed diagnoses, misdiagnoses and deaths possibly linked to inadequate treatment are among issues to be examined during public hearings in Sydney.

In his opening address on Tuesday, commission chair Ronald Sackville QC told the inquiry there was a large difference in life expectancy for people living with intellectual disability in NSW. 

The hearing expects to hear about recent research which shows the median age of death for people with intellectual disability in the state is 27 years less than the general population – 54 years compared to 81 years, Mr Sackville said.

This same group of people aged between five and 69 had three times the number of deaths that would be expected in the general population, he said.

People on the autism spectrum who live in NSW have a mortality rate over twice that of the general population, according to research.

The hearing will investigate the experiences of people with cognitive disability with the health system, Mr Sackville told the hearing. 

“The consequences of neglect or abuse by or within the health system for people with cognitive disability are as disturbing as they are profound,” he said. 

“They should shock the conscience of all Australians.”

The commission is due to hear evidence on Friday from witness Kim Creevy about the treatment of her son Harrison by a paediatrician when he presented to hospital with a breathing condition. 

The paediatrician assumed the condition was caused by Harrison’s disability and questioned his family about the end of life plan for him, while Harrison was present, counsel assisting Kate Eastman told the hearing on Tuesday.

“The paediatrician asked, ‘How much more money are we going to waste keeping him alive?’,” Ms Eastman said.

Ms Creevy is due tell the commission the symptoms were related to acid reflux, which once treated, led to a general improvement. 

The commission is also due to hear from witness Toni Mitchell on Wednesday about her pre-natal screen in early 2000.

The radiographer informed Ms Mitchell her baby had a heart condition and was highly suspected to have Down syndrome, Ms Eastman said.

“His response to giving her this news was to then suggest and give an appointment to arrange for a termination of the pregnancy,” she said.

“We will see tomorrow that did not occur.”

Five people with cognitive disability will share their experiences on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with some parents, as well as Council for Intellectual Disability CEO Justine O’Neill.

Other witnesses during the two-week hearing include parents, whose children have died due to potentially avoidable causes or inadequate treatment.

Medical practitioners, experts, advocacy groups and representatives of government departments responsible for the provision of health services and training of doctors also will give evidence.

The focus is on access to health care and the treatment of people with cognitive disability, including people with intellectual disability, autism or acquired brain injury.

