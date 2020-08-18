Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Nick Coatsworth will face an inquiry into how COVID-19 has impacted people with disabilities. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Disability virus plan ‘left waiting’

By Ethan James

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 11:30:05

People with a disability were left “watching and waiting” over the federal government’s COVID-19 plan, a royal commission has been told. 

The four-day hearing is examining the impact of coronavirus on people with a disability and the adequacy of the federal government’s response. 

Senior Counsel Assisting Kate Eastman SC said on Tuesday the federal health department’s emergency coronavirus plan in February made no express mention of people with a disability. 

“The commission will hear evidence that people with disability and their advocates watched and waited to hear the commonwealth government’s plan,” she said during opening submissions. 

More than 70 disability organisations on April 2 issued an open letter to national cabinet imploring governments to act, Ms Eastman said. 

The federal health department had approved a specific plan for people with a disability by April 16. 

The royal commission had in late March released a statement of concern calling on federal and state governments to protect and support people with disability during the pandemic. 

Witnesses and advocates are expected to tell the commission about the struggles accessing basic care, food and hygiene as well as personal protective equipment. 

Ms Eastman said there had been an increase in violence against women with disability. 

An Australian Institute of Criminology survey found about one in four women with a disability had experienced physical violence during the pandemic. 

Three in four who reported domestic violence said it was either the first time it had occurred in their relationship or violence had escalated in frequency or severity.

Ms Eastman also said there was a concerning lack of data about how many people with a disability had caught the virus.

Dr Kerri Mellifont QC said advocacy groups had been inundated with calls for help and the pandemic had exposed inadequacies. 

The commission will on Tuesday hear from leading disability rights activist Rosemary Kayess.

The hearing comes after the royal commission into aged care heard damning evidence last week about Canberra’s lack of planning in the sector and conflicting messages from various levels.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth is among government officials who will front the commission later in the week. 

The boss of the National Disability Insurance Agency and representatives from the National Disability Insurance Scheme Quality and Safeguards Commission will also give evidence.

Latest news

inquiry

Disability virus plan 'left waiting'

A royal commission has begun a four-day hearing into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on people with a disability.

epidemic and plague

Ruby Princess saga sails to Senate inquiry

Ruby Princess passengers were allowed to disembark into Sydney despite agriculture officials not speaking with medical officers on the cruise ship.

economy, business and finance

Coles lifts profit despite 'greatest test'

Stockpiling of consumer goods before the country was forced into lockdown lifted the profits of supermarket chain Coles by 5.7 per cent.

crime, law and justice

Drugs seized in daring on-water operation

Australian authorities have seized up to a tonne of cocaine in waters off the NSW coast, and it's probably the country's biggest bust in years.

health

Vic virus count plummets amid 17 deaths

Victoria has recorded 222 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest figure in a month, while 17 more deaths take the state toll to 351 and the national figure to 438.

news

epidemic and plague

Ruby Princess saga sails to Senate inquiry

Ruby Princess passengers were allowed to disembark into Sydney despite agriculture officials not speaking with medical officers on the cruise ship.

sport

Australian rules football

Broken hand ends Dane Rampe's AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after the AFL club revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the season.

world

virus diseases

Returning tourists face new constraints

Holiday-makers are facing new travel constraints as authorities in several European countries prepare to re-open schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak.