Disability staff feel unsafe amid COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A survey shows that many disability workers have felt unsafe during the coronavirus crisis. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Disability staff feel unsafe amid COVID-19

By AAP

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 23:02:24

Disability workers do not have access to personal protective equipment and have been feeling unsafe during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey reveals.

More than 2,300 disability workers responded to a UNSW survey during March indicating extreme anxiety about the lack of health precautions being taken.

“Dangerously unprepared with lack of PPE,” wrote one survey respondent.

“We had to ask other houses for hand sanitiser. 

“No face masks or protective eye wear for personal care procedures. 

“Made me feel very unsafe working with children and I don’t want to go back to work and be put at risk.”

‘The Disability Workforce and COVID-19: Initial Experiences of the Outbreak’ report was published on Monday, commissioned by the Health Services, United Workers and the Australian Services unions. 

It says the disability workforce feels “dangerously overlooked” in the pandemic response and workplace protocols to protect them are inadequate.

Workers have been worried about day programs and community access activities remaining in operation, group homes remaining open to other NDIS service providers and visitors, creating more risk to client safety.

Some workers have lost jobs and are uncertain about the future of their work and many expressed concern about their inability to properly self-isolate, the report says. 

The Fair Work Commission is due to hear an application by the unions Monday morning asking for a special COVID-19 care allowance to be added to the industry award.

The three unions hope the allowance will reward disability workers for their essential work and increased responsibilities helping clients who have contracted the virus. 

“Disability workers are essential workers,” Health Services Union secretary Lloyd Williams said.

“They provide critical services to the most vulnerable people in our community and deserve the additional support.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

news

health

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

Homebuyers in NSW will soon be able to inspect properties and attend auctions on-site as the state government eases some further COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.