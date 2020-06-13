Disability virus charge to end next month

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NDIS Minister Stuart Robert says service providers are returning to their pre-coronavirus demand. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Disability virus charge to end next month

By Rebecca Gredley

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 10:33:40

People with disabilities will no longer have to pay a 10 per cent coronavirus loading fee for support services. 

The extra charge will be scrapped on July 1, along with 10-day cancellation periods.

The levy was introduced to cover extra costs associated with social distancing and hygeine requirements.

But people on National Disability Insurance Scheme plans did not have their funding increased by the same amount when the fee was imposed.

Meanwhile, service providers who received advance payments to help them through the pandemic will start repaying the money over six months from October.

Since March, close to $600 million in advance payments were paid to about 5000 service providers, while nearly $300 million was claimed in weekly provider payments.

Participants will still be offered alternatives to face-to-face planning meetings, flexible funds for low cost assistive technology, and plan extensions for up to two years following a review.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said service providers were returning to their pre-coronavirus demand.

“We have worked to give participants and providers early notice on when things will gradually return, in light of our coronavirus response and recovery stages,” he said on Friday.

“And of course, we will continue to consult with participants and providers to ensure they have the support they need.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Malthouse slams 'Pies coach over Lumumba

Mick Malthouse has reignited his feud with Nathan Buckley, claiming Collingwood's culture was fine before his former star player took over as coach.

Australian rules football

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

rugby league

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Parramatta are off to their best start to an NRL season in 34 years after coming back to defeat Penrith 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Australian rules football

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

news

virus diseases

Sydney protests Aboriginal custody deaths

People have gathered in Sydney to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, after the premier asked people not to put police in a difficult position by rallying.

sport

Australian rules football

Malthouse slams 'Pies coach over Lumumba

Mick Malthouse has reignited his feud with Nathan Buckley, claiming Collingwood's culture was fine before his former star player took over as coach.

world

virus diseases

New lockdowns likely on second wave fears

Health experts say there is a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown increases in coronavirus infections may warrant new restrictions.