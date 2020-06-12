Discover Australian Associated Press

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert says service providers are returning to their pre-coronavirus demand. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Disability virus charge to end next month

By Rebecca Gredley

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 10:33:40

People with disabilities will no longer have to pay a 10 per cent coronavirus loading fee for support services. 

The extra charge will be scrapped on July 1, along with 10-day cancellation periods.

The levy was introduced to cover extra costs associated with social distancing and hygeine requirements.

But people on National Disability Insurance Scheme plans did not have their funding increased by the same amount when the fee was imposed.

Meanwhile, service providers who received advance payments to help them through the pandemic will start repaying the money over six months from October.

Since March, close to $600 million in advance payments were paid to about 5000 service providers, while nearly $300 million was claimed in weekly provider payments.

Participants will still be offered alternatives to face-to-face planning meetings, flexible funds for low cost assistive technology, and plan extensions for up to two years following a review.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said service providers were returning to their pre-coronavirus demand.

“We have worked to give participants and providers early notice on when things will gradually return, in light of our coronavirus response and recovery stages,” he said on Friday.

“And of course, we will continue to consult with participants and providers to ensure they have the support they need.”

