Discovery of distant ‘iron rain’ planet

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scientists have discovered an ultra-hot exoplanet called Wasp-76b 390 light years from Earth. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Discovery of distant ‘iron rain’ planet

By Nina Massey

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 12:24:12

A planet where it might rain iron has been discovered.

Researchers have identified an iron absorption line on the ultra-hot exoplanet, a planet outside our solar system, called Wasp-76b.

Published in the Nature journal, the findings suggest it could rain iron on the nightside of the planet 390 light years away.

Some days its surface temperature exceeds 2400C, hot enough to evaporate metals.

But at night the cooler temperatures mean the vapour turns into drops of iron.

The discovery is the first result for the high resolution Echelle Spectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations, known as Espresso.

Astrophysicists have identified chemical variations between day and night on the planet.

They detected the trace of iron vapour just at the division between the daytime and the night-time sector of the planet.

“However, surprisingly we do not see this iron vapour at dawn,” said David Ehrenreich, a researcher at the University of Geneva and the first author of the article. 

“The only explanation possible for this phenomenon is that it rains iron on the dark side of this exoplanet with extreme conditions.”

Jonay I Gonzalez Hernandez, a researcher at Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias, Spain, said: “Just like the moon around the Earth, this planet always keeps the same face towards its star as it rotates around it, which causes this extreme difference in temperature between day and night on the planet.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL considers virus options after GP axed

AFL officials are working through their response to the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

cricket

Fans shut out from Aust vs NZ ODI series

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

motor racing

Australian F1 GP cancelled due to virus

The Formula One season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

sport

F1 cancelled as Australian sport in limbo

The cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix comes as other Australian sporting codes hold crisis meetings about the coronavirus pandemic.

motor racing

Fans barred from Aus GP: Vic premier

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews says the Australian Formula One Grand Prix will be run without spectators due to the coronavirus, if it goes ahead at all.

news

health

SA naval defence worker tests positive

ASC in Adelaide says a worker has tested positive for COVID-19, with employees who had contact with the person self-quarantining and a building being shut.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL considers virus options after GP axed

AFL officials are working through their response to the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

world

virus diseases

Markets tumble as virus sparks travel bans

Stock markets have slumped in North America and Europe amid the growing realisation that the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is unlikely to go away soon.