Disneyland is eyeing a July 17 reopening for its Californian theme parks. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Disney eyes July reopening in California

By AAP

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 09:22:22

Walt Disney Co plans to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17, pending approval from state and local authorities.

The theme parks based in Anaheim, California have been shut since March 14 to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney also plans to reopen its Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23.

The Disneyland Resort visitors will have to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance, the company said in a statement, as it aims to limit capacity in order to maintain physical distancing.

Experiences like parades and nighttime spectaculars that typically draw larger crowds, as well as character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, Disney said.

The company has also temporarily halted new ticket sales and annual passport sales and renewals.

The Downtown Disney District will also be reopening its doors on July 9 in line with the state’s reopening guidelines.

In an April 7 interview, Executive Chairman Bob Iger said Walt Disney might require theme park visitors to have their temperatures checked when they reopen after restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

Last month, Shanghai Disneyland witnessed a muted reopening after a three-month closedown. 

