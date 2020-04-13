Disney World to furlough 43,000 employees

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Disney World and Disneyland are closed indefinitely to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Disney World to furlough 43,000 employees

By Jordan Moreau

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 08:36:02

After it was announced last week, the Walt Disney Company will begin to furlough employees in a week and 43,000 staffers at Disney World will be affected, the workers’ union says.

The Service Trades Council Union said that the 43,000 employees will be able to file for unemployment benefits in Florida immediately, and those with insurance will retain their medical, dental and life insurance benefits for up to one year.

“Disney will pay 100 per cent of all insurance costs. There will be no cost to any employee who’s on furlough for use of their medical insurance and the continued coverage of it,” the union said in a release. Disney will also pay for any coronavirus test for employees covered by its insurance.

All employees will be able to return to their jobs after the furlough is over.

“Everyone’s job, seniority, wage rate and benefits are guaranteed through the furlough, even if you stay on furlough after Disney reopens. Seniority continues indefinitely beyond 12 months,” the union said.

Less than 200 workers will remain to do essential tasks during the park’s temporary closure. Other unions, including non-essential food and beverage workers, have already completed negotiations with Disney over the park’s closure.

Disney World and Disneyland are both closed indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic to help stop the spread of the disease.

The company’s film labels, including Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Searchlight, have also been hit with furloughs.

Latest sport

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

rugby league

Greenberg says broadcasters have had say

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg insists broadcasters have been included "the whole way through" as talks ramp up ahead of the proposed season restart in late May.

Australian rules football

Meaningful AFL season still on: Anderson

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson is confident a "meaningful" AFL season will take place despite Victoria extending its coronavirus restrictions for another month.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

news

disease

Review of virus restrictions within weeks

Australia has to keep the pressure on in the fight against COVID-19 as two more deaths were recorded overnight, bringing the national toll to 61.

sport

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

world

virus diseases

FBI eyes Aussie broker in virus mask scam

An Australian is accused of being part of a ruse that promised 39 million N95 masks for US hospitals.