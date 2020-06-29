Disneyland workers protest reopening plans

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Disneyland California says it will set a new opening date this week. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Disneyland workers protest reopening plans

By AAP

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 10:06:03

Workers at California’s Disneyland Resort have protested from their cars, arguing that the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public amid a pandemic.

The company had planned to welcome guests back to Disneyland and neighbouring California Adventure starting on July 17 but delayed the restart date indefinitely.

Disney said this week that it would set a new opening date after the state issues guidelines on how theme parks can return to business safely amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, about 200 cars formed a caravan outside the resort in the protest staged by the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions, a group of 11 unions that represent 17,000 Disneyland workers.

The unions have called on the company to commit to providing onsite testing for COVID-19.

“When Disney does reopen, we want it to be as safe as possible for cast members, for the guests, and for the families that cast members have to go back to,” said Maria Hernandez, a union member who attended the rally.

Disney said in a statement that it has reached agreements on coronavirus protections with 20 union affiliates that include additional sick pay, face coverings for guests and cast members, and reduced park capacity.

In a letter to unions earlier this week, a Disney representative said existing COVID-19 testing was not recommended by US health authorities for routine screening.

Instead, health officials recommend focusing on physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and sanitisation, the letter said.

Disney began shutting its theme parks in January as the coronavirus spread. It has reopened parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong to a limited number of guests. The company plans to open Walt Disney World in Florida on July 11.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

rugby league

Munster better for no pub as scans await

Melbourne and Parramatta are awaiting scan results for respective players Cameron Munster and Mitchell Moses after a weekend of carnage in the NRL.

Australian rules football

Stewart hurt in Cats' narrow AFL win

Geelong's dual All-Australian defender Tom Stewart suffered a suspected broken collarbone as the Cats hung on for a three-point win over Melbourne at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Bomber Merrett's AFL ban for Silvagni blow

Essendon's Zach Merrett and West Coast's Will Schofield have both been hit with one-match AFL bans.

news

virus diseases

Vic records 75 more COVID-19 cases

There are 75 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria with the total confirmed cases in the state almost at 2100.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.