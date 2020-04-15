Distancing stays until vaccine: Irish govt

Social distancing rules adopted to slow the spread of coronavirus by keeping people two metres apart will remain largely in place until an effective treatment or vaccine is available, Ireland’s health minister says.

More than a dozen large global drugmakers have announced plans in recent months to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus, although few if any are likely to reach patients in time to stem the current outbreak.

Like many countries, Ireland has responded with a virtual lockdown.

The government extended its stay-at-home restrictions on Friday until May 5, when it hopes to have controlled the spread enough to start unwinding the measures.

“There isn’t going to be a magic point at the start of May where life as we knew before the coronavirus can resume,” Simon Harris told a news conference as confirmed cases in the country rose above 10,000, with 365 deaths.

“Being truthful, social distancing is going to remain a very big part of life, not just in Ireland, but the world over, until we get to a vaccine or an effective treatment.”

Ireland reported 527 new cases on Monday from samples tested in Irish laboratories, and a further 465 that mostly related to samples taken in March that were sent to a German laboratory for assessment after Ireland ran into capacity constraints.