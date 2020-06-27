Discover Australian Associated Press

Charlie Dixon (R) has kicked six goals in Port Adelaide's 48-point AFL win over West Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Dixon powers Port as Eagles flop again

By Murray Wenzel

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 17:13:14

Charlie Dixon blasted his way to the top of the Coleman Medal charts as Port Adelaide beat West Coast to continue their unbeaten AFL season on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The hulking forward took six contested marks and kicked six goals, including a pair of exquisite set shots to first shoot the Power clear then restore order when the 2018 premiers showed signs of life in the third term.

Port’s 13.11 (89) to 6.5 (41) win followed their drubbings of Gold Coast, Adelaide and Fremantle, coach Ken Hinkley laughing off the idea that their latest triumph had finally confirmed their form.

“We’ve beaten four teams in an AFL competition, which suggests you’re going OK,” he said.

“I just reckon it’s tough, you take wins when you get them … we’ve had a few times when we’ve had the other stuff knocked out of us.”

The loss extended the Eagles’ (1-3) wait for a win in their Gold Coast hub and was the third-straight game with just six majors to their name.

Inaugural Suns talent Dixon enjoyed the familiar confines, marking strongly and kicking straight as the Power’s midfield peppered his area in a dominant first half.

He now has 11 goals from just three games, casting aside years of minor and major injury concerns to emerge as Port’s spearhead up front.

“When you’re fit and mentally feeling well it gives you a chance to play well,” Hinkley said of Cairns product Dixon.

“When you love contact you don’t have to spend too much time working on it I don’t think.

“He just loves it, he’s a physical person … if you’re not jumping with him you’re in some trouble.”

Their defence caused the Eagles grief too, West Coast often unable to go forward or even sideways until a three-goal run in the third term brought the margin back to 11.

But Dixon’s fourth, another booming set shot from 50m, was the first of four consecutive Power majors in an emphatic reply that drew praise from Hinkley post-game.

Will Schofield then appeared to headbutt Zak Butters as Power players celebrated the goal, a lack of discipline not missed by coach Adam Simpson.

Dixon capped his day with a fifth and six from another two strong marks in the final quarter.

Rival key forward Josh Kennedy (four goals) made the most of his chances up front for the Eagles, while Brad Ebert kicked two for Port and along with Hamish Hartlett was among the best in his 250th game.

“We’re just not clicking and we’re well behind where we need to be … and it’s got absolutely nothing to do with where we are (in the hub); you can very clearly separate the two,” Simpson said.

“It’s consistency, predictability, undisciplined play; we had a go at stages but not for four quarters.

“Yeah, (I’m) definitely concerned, but motivated to get better.”

