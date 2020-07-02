Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

World tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic said through his team on Thursday that he had returned a negative coronavirus test after previously being infected.

Serbia’s Djokovic and his wife Jelena became infected during the Adria Tour exhibition that he recently organised in Belgrade and Zadar. The series was cancelled following an outbreak among players and coaches.

Djokovic said he and Jelena tested positive on June 23, a day after several other players, starting with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, became infected.

“A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena took in Belgrade returned a negative result,” Djokovic’s team said in a statement.

“They never displayed any symptoms and have spent the last 10 days in isolation,” it added.

Djokovic came under fire for organising the series in Belgrade and the Croatian Adriatic city of Zadar with loose health protocols even as the rest of the tennis world was in lockdown.

The men’s and women’s top level tours hope to return from coronavirus suspension in August.