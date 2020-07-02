Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Novak Djokovic has reportedly now tested negative to coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

sport

Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

By AAP

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 20:46:26

World tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic said through his team on Thursday that he had returned a negative coronavirus test after previously being infected.

Serbia’s Djokovic and his wife Jelena became infected during the Adria Tour exhibition that he recently organised in Belgrade and Zadar. The series was cancelled following an outbreak among players and coaches.

Djokovic said he and Jelena tested positive on June 23, a day after several other players, starting with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, became infected.

“A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena took in Belgrade returned a negative result,” Djokovic’s team said in a statement.

“They never displayed any symptoms and have spent the last 10 days in isolation,” it added.

Djokovic came under fire for organising the series in Belgrade and the Croatian Adriatic city of Zadar with loose health protocols even as the rest of the tennis world was in lockdown.

The men’s and women’s top level tours hope to return from coronavirus suspension in August.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by taking care of a slow-starting Carlton by 18 points at Marvel Stadium.

sport

Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

After positive COVID-19 tests on June 23, world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife are now reportedly free of the disease.

Australian rules football

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

motor racing

Winton Supercars switched to Sydney

The spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne and tightened border restrictions means the Supercars round in Winton will be shifted to Sydney.

news

health

COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarket

A NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.

sport

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by taking care of a slow-starting Carlton by 18 points at Marvel Stadium.

world

civil unrest

Hong Kong police arrest stabbing suspect

A 24-year-old man has been arrested at Hong Kong's airport on suspicion of stabbing a police officer during protests against the city's new security law.