Fremantle have come back to edge St Kilda by six points in an AFL thriller on the Gold Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Dockers beat Saints in AFL thriller

By Jason Phelan

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 15:23:50

Fremantle’s Lachie Schultz has kicked a goal with just over a minute remaining to secure a stunning six-point AFL win over St Kilda at Metricon Stadium.

The Dockers trailed by 36 points at quarter-time on Saturday afternoon and lost Sean Darcy and Hayden Young to injury before halftime, but dug deep to kick eight-unanswered goals which set up the 12.7 (79) to 11.7 (73) win.

The Saints hit back with three goals in succession to tie the game up with just over two minutes left on the clock, but Schultz made no mistake from a set shot soon for a famous win.

The Dockers were two players down when Darcy (head knock) and Young (ankle) left the game.

Saints youngster Ben Long is set for a stint on the sidelines after being reported for a front-on bump on Darcy as he was bent over chasing a ground ball in the second quarter.

Michael Walters set the tone for a bad start for Fremantle when he kicked the ball the wrong way from the opening bounce.

Nathan Wilson gave away a 50m penalty soon after, gifting St Kilda the first goal of the match through Tim Membrey.

With their midfield well on top, the Saints’ forwards feasted on some poor defending to bang through seven majors to one to lead by six goals at the first break.

The Dockers were better early in the second term, but looked to have the job ahead of them when they lost Darcy.

But as their lead ruckman nursed a sore head, Matt Taberner kicked a goal with three minutes left in the quarter to begin the eight-goal run.

St Kilda’s lead was 13 points at halftime, but their first-quarter run and carry was nowhere in evidence as they failed to register a score in the third term.

The Dockers led by eight points at three-quarter time and by 19 when Nat Fyfe kicked his second goal with just under 10 minutes left.

Membrey booted his third to spark the Saints, but Fremantle held their nerve to improve to a 2-4 record in their last match before leaving the Queensland hub to return to Perth.

