Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is backing Victoria to host the remainder of the AFL season. Image by (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

By Oliver Caffrey

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 09:22:00

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has backed a Victorian push to host a quarantine hub in a bid to restart the AFL season.

All states and territories are being considered by the AFL to set-up a hub to ensure the competition resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFL is weighing up whether to put together one hub for all 18 clubs, or spreading teams across Australia in multiple locations.

Most states, including Western Australia through premier Mark McGowan, have already declared their interest in setting up a hub.

But first-year Dockers mentor Longmuir believes Victoria would have an advantage over his home state with 14 days of quarantine required for anyone entering Western Australia.

Travel restrictions between states are not in place for Victoria and NSW.

“The Victorian thing makes a lot of sense given that there’s 10 teams really from that region,” he told SEN on Friday.

“The resources that are in Victoria for footy are greater than probably any other state if you’re going to house all 18 clubs, that would be a good place to do it.

“The AFL might be thinking that by housing all the clubs in one state that it limits some of the risk with flying and that type of thing.

“We’d be all for getting footy underway as a footy club and we’ll negotiate the hurdles for that when we get a bit more information.”

Sydney and GWS are united in wanting a NSW hub and have been working together to try and make it happen.

Swans chairman Andrew Pridham and Giants chief executive Dave Matthews have told News Corp they would be uncomfortable with all 18 clubs being based in Melbourne.

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman has been pushing South Australia’s case.

Players, including AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield, have recently warmed to the concept of hubs after initially opposing the idea, recognising it may be the only way to resume playing.

