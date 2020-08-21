Doctor says no poison found in Navalny

The head doctor at the Siberian hospital treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he has been diagnosed with a metabolic disease caused by low blood sugar.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny in the city of Omsk, added that traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old’s clothes and fingers.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.

Earlier the deputy head doctor at the hospital said doctors had found no traces of poison in tests carried out on Navalny, who was taken ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.

Allies of Navalny have accused the Kremlin of thwarting his medical evacuation to Germany, saying the decision placed his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him is under-equipped.

Navalny’s wife Yulia, and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, spoke out against the Kremlin after the head doctor at the hospital in Siberia treating Navalny said moving him would put his life at risk because he was still in a coma and his condition unstable.

“The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorised it,” Yarmysh wrote on social media on Friday.

She said doctors had previously consented to his being moved, but had withheld their agreement at the last minute.

“This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin,” said Yarmysh.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that medical authorities would promptly consider any request to move him to a European clinic and were being open about his medical condition.

The row broke out as a German air ambulance landed in Omsk, the city where Navalny is being treated, with the intention of flying him to Germany for treatment if possible.

Head doctor Murakhovsky told reporters earlier on Friday that many legal questions would need to be resolved before Navalny could be handed over to European doctors.

Navalny’s team cited a police officer as saying a highly dangerous substance had been identified in his body that posed a risk to everyone around him who should therefore wear protective suits.

Reuters could not independently confirm that information.