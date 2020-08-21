Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Backers of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say the Kremlin is blocking his evacuation to Germany. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

politics

Doctor says no poison found in Navalny

By AAP

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 20:35:49

The head doctor at the Siberian hospital treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he has been diagnosed with a metabolic disease caused by low blood sugar.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny in the city of Omsk, added that traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old’s clothes and fingers.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison. 

Earlier the deputy head doctor at the hospital said doctors had found no traces of poison in tests carried out on Navalny, who was taken ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.

Allies of Navalny have accused the Kremlin of thwarting his medical evacuation to Germany, saying the decision placed his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him is under-equipped.

Navalny’s wife Yulia, and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, spoke out against the Kremlin after the head doctor at the hospital in Siberia treating Navalny said moving him would put his life at risk because he was still in a coma and his condition unstable.

“The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorised it,” Yarmysh wrote on social media on Friday.

She said doctors had previously consented to his being moved, but had withheld their agreement at the last minute.

“This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin,” said Yarmysh.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that medical authorities would promptly consider any request to move him to a European clinic and were being open about his medical condition.

The row broke out as a German air ambulance landed in Omsk, the city where Navalny is being treated, with the intention of flying him to Germany for treatment if possible.

Head doctor Murakhovsky told reporters earlier on Friday that many legal questions would need to be resolved before Navalny could be handed over to European doctors.

Navalny’s team cited a police officer as saying a highly dangerous substance had been identified in his body that posed a risk to everyone around him who should therefore wear protective suits.

Reuters could not independently confirm that information.

Latest sport

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Fainu faces long wait on NRL sidelines

Manly hooker Manase Fainu won't be able to return to the NRL field for at least another 11 months after his trial date for an alleged stabbing was set for July.

Australian rules football

How the Rioli family became AFL royalty

The Rioli family's famous footsteps on the AFL will leave another imprint when Daniel Rioli plays in Darwin's Dreamtime game.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce grand-final host next week

The AFL could confirm the host ground of this year's grand final as early as Tuesday, with the 2020 decider likely to be played at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Flag absence shattering: GWS star Williams

Shattered GWS star Zac Williams says it's not OK that he and other indigenous people need to ask permission to use the Aboriginal flag.

news

disease

Vic cases drop but no clarity on lockdowns

Victoria's daily increase of COVID-19 cases has encouragingly dropped below 200, but authorities remain unclear about when restrictions will loosen.

sport

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

world

politics

Biden will 'overcome season of darkness'

Joe Biden has promised action on coronavirus, social security, racism and climate change in his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.