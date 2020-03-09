Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos is under pressure to apologise to a doctor with COVID-19. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Apology demanded for Vic coronavirus GP

By Christine McGinn

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 17:31:43

Australia’s peak medical body has blasted Victoria’s health minister for scolding a doctor who went to work with coronavirus symptoms, but she’s refusing to back down.

The Australian Medical Association on Sunday also demanded a unified national approach and guidelines to COVID-19 to prevent states adopting their own policies.

Dr Chris Higgins, the father of singer Missy Higgins, tested positive to the infection after he had treated more than 70 patients while having what he thought was a mild cold.

He wants an apology from Jenny Mikakos over her comments on Saturday that she was “flabbergasted” a doctor with flu-like symptoms had continued to treat patients.

Dr Higgins is still waiting for an apology.

National association president Tony Bartone said Dr Higgins acted with informed clinical judgment to test himself despite not being required to under the guidelines.

“At the time that he returned to Australia, the guidelines did not require him to be tested,” Dr Bartone said on Sunday. 

“When he did have the test, he still not did need to be tested, and indeed … those guidelines still do not require that anyone returning from the USA to be tested.”

Ms Mikakos should have commended Dr Higgins for taking action instead, Dr Bartone said.

“I believe that an apology is appropriate in the circumstances,” Dr Bartone said.

Dr Higgins hesitated to do the swab because he did not meet the testing criteria but decided on Thursday to do one, not imagining it would be positive.

“I believe you have taken a cheap opportunity for political grandstanding and would appreciate an apology,” Dr Higgins posted online.

Instead of apologising, Ms Mikakos said everyone has to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We understand the pressure they (healthcare system workers) can feel to turn up to work when they are feeling unwell,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

“All of us have a responsibility to do what we can to prevent the spread of this virus.”

It is understood Ms Mikakos has spoken with Dr Higgins but did not apologise.

Dr Higgins, aged in his 70s, had a mild cold after returning from the USA on February 29 which had almost resolved two days later, so he decided to go to work.

Dr Higgins, patients and staff at Melbourne’s The Toorak Clinic are now self-isolating, along with two patients he visited at Malvern’s Mecwacare nursing home.

Colleagues started an online petition demanding Ms Mikakos apologise to Dr Higgins.

A letter from GPs has also reportedly been sent to Ms Mikakos and federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

On Sunday, Mr Hunt sat on the fence about the need for an apology.

“I’m not criticising anybody. Today is not a day for criticism but for unity,” he said.

Australia has more than 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

Victoria’s latest coronavirus case is a woman aged in her 50s who is visiting from Indonesia and flew from Jakarta to Perth on February 27.

She arrived in Melbourne on March 2 and saw a GP on Friday. She was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Saturday night.

