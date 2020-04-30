Discover Australian Associated Press

Woolworths and Coles have removed a controversial magazine from their stores. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Doctors applaud removal of magazine

By AAP

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 06:44:31

Doctors have applauded major supermarkets for removing a magazine they say spreads “pseudo-scientific” medical advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says the magazine ‘What Doctors Don’t Tell You’ promotes alternative medicines and tells readers how to protect themselves from 5G.

RACGP President Harry Nespolon has welcomed the move by Coles and Woolworths to pull the magazine from their stores, saying they have helped stop the “spread of false and pseudo-scientific medical ‘advice’ being disseminated to Australians”.

“Now, more than ever, we need to heed expert medical advice and ignore pseudo-scientific nonsense and myths that will ‘cure’ COVID-19 and all else,” Dr Nespolon said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said people are anxious and “suffering from information overload” but urged them to apply a “sniff test” to information being promoted on social media or supermarket shelves.

“Instead, listen to your local GP because expert advice matters and we are doing all we can to keep you safe and well.”

