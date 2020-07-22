Discover Australian Associated Press

Doctors have urged Australian governments to adopt a consistent approach to face masks. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Death toll rises as virus outbreak spikes

By Matt Coughlan

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 13:16:38

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 128 after two more people died in Victoria where new cases continue to hit record levels.

The state recorded 484 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started.

Almost 90 per cent of the 3810 people to contract the disease in the past two weeks did not self-isolate in the period between feeling sick and getting tested.

Around 53 per cent didn’t isolate while waiting for their results.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews warned the current six-week lockdown due to end next month would be extended if the infection rate did not fall.

“You must go and get tested when you feel sick. That is the only thing that you can and must do,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

Face masks will be mandatory in greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to the city’s north from Thursday.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone is urging national cabinet, which meets on Friday, to take a consistent approach to masks in preparation for other outbreaks.

“Every Australian in current areas of community transmission must make mask use part of their daily routines,” he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of making face coverings mandatory.

But she’s urging people to avoid non-essential travel and exercise extreme caution after the state recorded 16 new cases.

“The fact that is not a new stream of outbreak is reassuring at one level, but I still want to state that the state is on high alert,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

NSW has ruled out moving border checkpoints with Queensland further south, while also ramping up restrictions on people wanting to enter from Victoria from Wednesday.

Dr Bartone said international and domestic border closures had been successful in slowing the early spread of coronavirus.

“The national cabinet should now strengthen controls at all domestic borders,” he said.

“Border closure works. If existing border closures were relaxed, it would create a risk of the virus returning.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed the Victorian and NSW governments’ approach on masks.

“The situation in Sydney in particular, and NSW more broadly, is not the situation in Melbourne. It could not be more different,” he told 2GB radio.

He wore a mask during a medical appointment recently and has no qualms about being seen with a face covering in public.

“If the medical advice wherever I am requires me to do so, of course I would,” Mr Morrison said.

