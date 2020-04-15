Doctors find hope amid ventilator shortage

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A study has found a way to ventilate two lungs at the same time. Image by SUPPLIED

Health

Doctors find hope amid ventilator shortage

By Carly Waters and Christine McGinn

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 00:01:56

Australian researchers have found a way to help two people breathe from one ventilator as coronavirus sparks a global machine shortage.

The researchers have successfully tested ventilator splitting in a simulated setting, a study published on Tuesday reveals.

Ventilator splitting is when two or more patients are connected to one ventilator and both are exposed to the same circuit dynamics.

The ventilators help push oxygen into patients whose lungs are failing.

While the researchers from Monash University, The Alfred and The Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne do not condone ventilator splitting, it could be done in extreme emergencies such as COVID-19.

Coronavirus can lead to severe respiratory failure and viral inflammation of lung tissue which can kill.

“Patients with COVID-19 may develop progressive viral pneumonitis leading to severe respiratory failure,” study lead Alexander Clarke said.

“While ventilator splitting has, at face value, validity in addressing ventilator shortages, we agree that on sober reflection, it is a solution that needs to be weighed up carefully as it may cause more harm than good.”

The process is challenged as ventilation needs differ between patients and cross-infection from inter-patient gas exchange, a lack of monitoring for individual flow and pressure, and irregularly pressurised air supply can kill.

Hospitals across the globe are experiencing ventilator shortages amid COVID-19, with the USA’s Food and Drug Administration recently passing emergency use authorisation for the splitting of ventilators.

The study researchers warn the findings need to be interpreted and applied with caution.

“We are hopeful of one day being able to get great surety with this approach to ventilator splitting so we can help save lives in dire cases of emergency,” Monash University’s Shaun Gregory said.

Until there are further trials, researchers warn against wider use.

The study has been published in the international journal Anaesthesia.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

rugby league

No special arrangements for NRL: Morrison

PM Scott Morrison appreciates the NRL's ambition but warned the game not to get ahead of itself in its plan to return from the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Waratahs rugby players to be paid in full

The NSW Waratahs will be paid in full on Wednesday, but Australia's Super rugby players are still waiting for news of the extent of expected wage cuts.

rugby league

Nine and NRL seek crucial Foxtel meeting

The NRL and its free-to-air broadcast partner have sought a meeting with Foxtel before deciding the next step to resume this year's suspended competition.

news

health

Virus cases climb at Sydney aged care home

More residents and staff at a Sydney aged care facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19, as testing is expanded in several parts of NSW.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns coronavirus 'has not peaked'

Nearly two million people globally have been infected by the coronavirus and nearly 120,000 have died.