Brendan Murphy says the nation cannot be complacent as long as there are new coronavirus cases. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

health

Doctors give confidence but no complacency

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 17:46:44

Australia’s top medical officer wants to see fewer than 20 new cases of coronavirus each week – or ideally none – before the nation starts easing restrictions.

Brendan Murphy says the nation cannot be complacent as long as any new coronavirus cases are being found but it can be more confident if testing is expanded to include people without any symptoms and contact tracing is ramped up.

“National cabinet has endorsed a strategy of significant suppression. If we get elimination as part of that, which we probably are seeing in some parts of the country, that is fantastic but elimination is never a certain situation,” he said.

“Even if we release restrictions in the future, people need to change the way they interact permanently.”

States are already moving to ramp up testing, with Victoria aiming to test 100,000 over the next fortnight, double the number it has checked so far during the pandemic.

And two million Australians have downloaded the new COVIDSafe contact tracing app within the first day of its release.

“Well done Australia. We’ve just passed 2m downloads for COVIDSafe,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted on Monday night.  

The smartphone app uses Bluetooth to keep track of a user’s close contacts and its data would supplement the work of about 7000 healthcare workers doing contact tracing across the country.

“This (strong) effort will help protect ourselves, our families, our nurses and our doctors. (Thank you) AUS as we work together to beat this virus,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Twitter.

Australia continues to have a low rate of new cases, with 6720 people diagnosed with the virus to date, rising by just nine nationally on Monday.

More than four in five of them have recovered while 83 people have died.

Of the 1100 active cases, 113 are in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.

