Doctors hit out at expert advice on masks

Australian doctors are increasingly critical of the expert advice on protective equipment, saying surgical masks protect the patient but “are not designed to shield the clinician”.

Victoria recorded 139 new infections among healthcare workers on Friday, bringing total active cases in the group to 911.

The Australian Medical Association hit out at the Infection Control Expert Group on Friday for failing to recommend that P2 or N95 masks be mandatory in COVID-19 care settings.

The ICEG is made up of 16 medical experts from across the country and is headed by Professor Lyn Gilbert AO.

It advises the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, which in turn advises federal and state governments in their response to the pandemic.

AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid disagreed with the guidelines from the ICEG indicating standard surgical masks are enough in most situations.

They protect the patient but “are not designed to shield the clinician”, he said.

“If a doctor or nurse is caring for a patient with or likely to have COVID-19, P2 or N95 masks are essential, regardless of the presence of potential challenging behaviours,” he said.

Dr Khorshid demanded filter respirator masks for COVID-19 patient care and called on the ICEG to strengthen its mask guidance.

He said governments should commit to zero healthcare worker deaths.

Limited supply of P2 or N95 masks could be the reason the superior masks are not yet mandatory, but Dr Khorshid said this was no excuse.

“The right type of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses must be guaranteed at all times,” he said.

Australian Society of Anaesthetists said it was “seriously alarmed” at the numbers of infected Victorian healthcare workers and that control guidelines in hospitals were “clearly insufficient”.

“We are growing increasingly concerned by the lack of health and safety expertise being engaged by the healthcare industry to implement fit for purpose, risk-based control strategies to manage the hazards associated with caring for COVID-19 infection in healthcare settings,” Dr Nou said on Friday.

“Surgical masks do not provide adequate protection against SARS-CoV-2 in a healthcare setting with only P2/N95 masks providing such protection.”

The ASA has been campaigning for better protection for Victorian healthcare workers for weeks, including the need for ‘fit-testing’ so healthcare workers know how to don their masks so virus particles cannot penetrate them.

The Australian Institute of Health and Safety said on Thursday it wants federal and state governments to mandate the use of P2 and N95 respirators.

The national safety body and the ASA claim many building site workers have better personal protective equipment to combat the virus than doctors and nurses.