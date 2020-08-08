Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
There are growing calls for better masks to become mandatory for Victorian healthcare workers. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Doctors hit out at expert advice on masks

By Andi Yu

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 17:52:22

Australian doctors are increasingly critical of the expert advice on protective equipment, saying surgical masks protect the patient but “are not designed to shield the clinician”.

Victoria recorded 139 new infections among healthcare workers on Friday, bringing total active cases in the group to 911.

The Australian Medical Association hit out at the Infection Control Expert Group on Friday for failing to recommend that P2 or N95 masks be mandatory in all COVID-19 care settings.

The ICEG is made up of 16 medical experts from across the country, led by Professor Lyn Gilbert AO.

It advises the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, which in turn advises federal and state governments in their response to the pandemic.

The ICEG recommends surgical masks for routine care of COVID-19 patients who are in quarantine or have acute respiratory symptoms.

It only recommends particulate filter respirators – P2 or N95 masks – for COVID-19 patients who are cognitively impaired, unable to cooperate or exhibiting “challenging behaviours” such as shouting.

“It is uncertain that the risk will be reduced by use of a [particulate filter respirator] and past experience indicates that health care worker infections can occur despite their use,” the guidance says.

It advises healthcare workers using such masks be trained in their use, including how to fit and remove them, otherwise their effectiveness will be compromised.

AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid disagreed with the advice, saying the masks should be recommended in all COVID-19 care situations. 

“If a doctor or nurse is caring for a patient with or likely to have COVID-19, P2 or N95 masks are essential, regardless of the presence of potential challenging behaviours,” he said.

They protect the patient but “are not designed to shield the clinician”, he said.

He called on the ICEG to strengthen its mask guidance.

Limited supply of P2 or N95 masks could be the reason the superior masks are not yet mandatory, but Dr Khorshid said this was no excuse.

Australian Society of Anaesthetists is “seriously alarmed” at the numbers of infected Victorian healthcare workers and says control guidelines in hospitals are “clearly insufficient”. 

The ASA wants mandatory ‘fit-testing’ of masks to ensure healthcare workers can don their protective gear so that virus particles cannot penetrate them.

The Australian Institute of Health and Safety on Thursday called for federal and state governments to mandate the use of P2 and N95 respirators, saying many building site workers have better personal protective equipment than doctors and nurses.

David Story, Chair of the Australian and New Zealand Colleague of Anaesthetists Safety and Quality Committee, said despite P2 or N95 masks not being mandatory in all COVID-19 settings, major Melbourne hospitals were using them anyway. 

The Austin Hospital-based anaesthetist backed the ICEG, however said it would be good to know how the body interpreted data on health worker infections so frontline clinicians can trust the advice.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

GWS star Ward receives death threats

GWS star Callan Ward has received death threats on social media after being awarded a controversial free kick in Friday night's AFL win against Essendon.

Australian rules football

Demons lose leaders Gawn, Viney in AFL

Melbourne captain Max Gawn and vice-captain Jack Viney are out of Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval because of injury.

rugby league

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors' intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

rugby league

Anthony Seibold leaves Brisbane NRL bubble

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will need to spend two weeks in self-isolation after leaving the NRL club's bubble for family reasons.

golf

Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has remained well in the hunt after the second round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

news

politics

More deaths as Vic virus cases flatten

Victoria's Chief Health Officer says there is cause for optimism in the midst of more virus deaths, while the federal treasurer tells states to dig deeper.

sport

Australian rules football

GWS star Ward receives death threats

GWS star Callan Ward has received death threats on social media after being awarded a controversial free kick in Friday night's AFL win against Essendon.

world

disaster and accident

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country's south.