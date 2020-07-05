Discover Australian Associated Press

Lockdowns have been imposed on public housing towers in Melbourne to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Andrews defends housing blocks lockdown

By Colin Brinsden

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 13:55:56

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has defended the decision to lock down nine housing towers as necessary to protect people as the state tries to quell its coronavirus resurgence.

Community transmissions is a concern and with Victoria on Sunday reporting 74 new cases, down from the 108 cases reported on Saturday, but far and away the biggest caseload across the country. 

NSW reported only 14 on Sunday, and all were returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, while Queensland again had none.

Mr Andrews warned the outbreak was unlikely to be contained soon, making it necessary to introduce strenuous measures.

“We are going to see some big days, big numbers in the days ahead,” he told reporters on Sunday.

The premier said the hard lockdown was about safety for the residents of the towers – where there have been at least 30 cases – as well as the wider state.

“This is about protection for you and your loved ones and then, by extension, it’s about protecting the entire state and we don’t make those decisions lightly.”

The resurgence in Victoria has worried other states, leading to bans on Victorians entering some states and calls from the Australian Medical Association for a temporary halt to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

“These new outbreaks send a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their COVID-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities,” AMA president Tony Bartone said in a statement on Sunday.

“Before rushing back to the pub, the footy crowds, or the big weddings and parties, Australia should pause and play it safe.”

The nation’s top medical officials held an emergency meeting on the weekend. Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly will hold a press conference later on Sunday.

Queensland is the latest state to send health workers to Victoria to help.

The inner-Melbourne public housing blocks are being locked down for at least five days for testing of the 3000 residents who will be monitored by 500 police, while stay-at-home orders have been issued for a further two postcodes, bringing the total number of postcodes considered hot spots to 12.

Victorian deputy chief medical officer Annaliese van Diemen said there was an outbreak of up to 30 cases across the towers, blaming it on close-quarters living and many shared spaces.

Health workers will go door-to-door conducting tests.

All international flights are being diverted from Victoria while the troubled hotel quarantine program is put on hold for a fortnight.

At midnight, international arrivals in Sydney were capped at 450 a day in a bid to ensure the hotel quarantining system was not stretched to breaking point.

Returning travellers are likely to avoid Queensland, where the state government is now charging for accommodation. 

Australia’s coronavirus death toll stands at 104 people, significantly lower than most other countries.

Authorities are urging people to remain vigilant and practise social distancing and increased hygiene measures and to dowload the COVIDSafe app.

epidemic and plague

Andrews defends housing blocks lockdown

