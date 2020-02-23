Dodgy childcare crackdown nets $3 billion

The Morrison government has saved $3 billion cracking down on shonky childcare providers, and has warned others trying to rort the system they will be caught.

“We are taking tough action against dodgy child care operators who are ripping off hard-working Aussie families,” Education Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement on Saturday.

“Providers who are rorting the child care system, ripping off families and taxpayers will be caught and may face criminal charges”

Mr Tehan said more than 380 services had now been listed on the Child Care Enforcement Register – which lists services that have been the subject of a sanction or immediate suspension – since its introduction two years ago.

He said in the three months to July 2019, eight services were added to the Enforcement Register and six services were cancelled.

“The Morrison government does not apologise for taking a hard line against shonky operators and the criminal elements who are targeting the child care sector,” the minister said.

“The majority of providers are doing the right thing and our strong action is protecting their reputation and the good standing of the sector.”