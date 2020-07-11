Discover Australian Associated Press

Two Maremma dogs are the latest graduates from a Zoos Victoria program to protect bandicoots. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Dog cops to protect Victorian bandicoots

By AAP

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 10:56:53

Victoria’s fluffiest guardians are ready for duty to protect one of the state’s most vulnerable marsupials.

Barkly and Mackinnon are the two latest Maremma shepherd dogs trained at Werribee Zoo to ensure Eastern Barred Bandicoots are preserved in Victoria.

The pair will join another four trained dogs and be in charge of a herd of sheep while keeping a close watch on bandicoots.

The zoo’s program trains guardian dogs to ignore bandicoots in their area, allowing the marsupial to live in a predator-free habitat alongside a livestock herd.

“The Maremmas know how bandicoots smell, move and what they look like,” Guardian Dog Specialist Lydia Whiteway said.

“We’ve trained them to either stand still or move away any time they see a bandicoot.”

The zoo’s program has been training Maremma dogs since 2015, helping protect a species that was pushed to the point of extinction by land clearing and predators.

The canine officers help scare away potential predators of the marsupial such as foxes and feral cats.

Eastern Barred Bandicoots are considered extinct in the wild on mainland Australia.

Conservation efforts have helped reintroduced populations grow within fenced reserves in Victoria and on fox-free islands.

