Dog finds some 100 koalas in fire-hit land

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bear the dog has helped find injured koalas with Dr Romane Cristescu and veterinarian, Paul Ramos. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Dog finds some 100 koalas in fire-hit land

By Dominica Sanda

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 09:03:26

More than 100 sick or injured koalas have been found in bushfire-ravaged parts of Australia by a dog named Bear and a team of experts since last summer.

The five-year-old Australian koolie dog has been on the ground since November trying to detect surviving koalas in parts of NSW and Queensland which were devastated by bushfire.

Bear is part of the University of the Sunshine Coast Detection Dogs for Conservation team which has been working with the International Fund for Animal Welfare and local wildlife groups to look for koalas known to live in areas impacted by the fires and rescue them.

USC uses a drone equipped with a thermal camera to locate koalas in trees and then Bear is sent in to use his sense of smell to find them. The team of experts asses the koalas and take them into care if necessary.

The 2019-20 bushfire season was Bear’s first deployment onto a fire ground but his handler never doubted his ability.

“We’ve worked in areas post-fire with other dogs, and they were able to smell their target odours, so it didn’t surprise me that Bear could do it,” Dr Romane Cristescu told AAP.

“The catastrophic landscape is really hard for us, but for Bear it’s an opportunity for him to be out and play and do what he likes doing.”

Most of the koalas found were near the Two Thumbs Wildlife Sanctuary in the NSW alpine region, Nerriga in the southern tablelands and Kandanga in Queensland’s Gympie region.

Despite the bushfire season ending in March, the team is still out on the field searching for sick or injured koalas.

“We’re still finding animals that are struggling to find food. They’re on the edge of starvation,” Dr Cristescu said.

“If we find them, wildlife carers can plump them up. Their goal is to release them when and where they have a better chance of having food available to them.”

Dr Cristescu acknowledges the bushfire emergency might be out of everyone’s minds now but for koalas, it’s not over.

Many areas of land which were badly burnt haven’t recovered and vegetation has not grown back.

“Some places have burnt so much for such a wide area, some species may take decades to recover,” she said.

The USC Detection Dogs for Conservation researcher said the devastating bushfire season left her team in shock, but being able to go into the fire grounds and help was a healing process for them.

IFAW wildlife campaigner Josey Sharrad said Bear brought the team hope during the devastation.

“He found koalas despite all those harrowing conditions. That brought us hope,” she told AAP.

IFAW earlier this year released a report which found more than 6000 koalas died in last summer’s bushfires across NSW. They called for an emergency listing of koalas as endangered, to make sure the marsupial is protected as the population starts to recover.

“We don’t want people to move on so quickly from the bushfire emergency,” she said.

“Every koala we can track, rescue and rehab counts to the future survival of species.”

IFAW and USC are also working on research looking into how resilient the species are in the hope they can help more koalas survive in the next fire season.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Western Bulldogs have joined rival clubs in calling players back from interstate amid growing optimism around an AFL season restart.

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

news

epidemic and plague

Just one new NSW virus case, school closes

A Sydney public school has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, while NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Western Bulldogs have joined rival clubs in calling players back from interstate amid growing optimism around an AFL season restart.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.