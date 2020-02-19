Dominos H1 profit up 29%, higher payout

Domino’s Pizza has lifted its first-half net profit 29.8 per cent to $69.2 million, driven by strong online and delivery sales and 85 new store openings globally, with a increased interim dividend also set to hit shareholders’ pockets.

The company’s Australia and New Zealand arm lifted revenue from continuing operations by $137.1 million to $343 million for the six-month period to December 29, with global revenue rising to $905.7 million from $702 million a year ago.

Global food sales increased by $151.3 million to $1.58 billion, up 10.6 per cent on the prior year, and 4.1 per cent growth on a same store sales basis.

International operations performance was supported by a record number of new store openings across the group, 85 stores, led by 42 new stores in Japan and 12 in France.

The local arm did however pay $1.1 million in legal fees after former employees launched a class action alleging they were deliberately underpaid.

Domino’s fully franked interim dividend of 66.7 cents per share is up from the previous interim payout of 62.7 cents, 75 per cent franked.