Domino’s says more stores asking for help

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Domino's says individual store performances in Australia have fluctuated during COVID-19. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

company information

Domino’s says more stores asking for help

By Alex Druce

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 09:27:10

Domino’s Pizza sales have been stable during the coronavirus pandemic but an improved performance from some Aussie stores has been cancelled out by a greater number calling for assistance. 

The company on Friday said same-store sales for Australia remained consistent at a national level since the outbreak but this reflected both positive and negative sales trends at individual outlets. 

Domino’s said a greater number of stores had required short-term assistance than during an ordinary period, where sales growth was more evenly distributed across the business.

COVID-19 will also delay the opening of stores that were planned for FY20.

The company said some stores were, however, hiring more team members to reflect changing consumer behaviour amid coronavirus restrictions as customers replace takeaway meals with zero-contact delivery. 

Domino’s is preparing to reopen its New Zealand network next week when restrictions are eased there and has advertised for an additional 1,000 delivery drivers in expectation of customers opting for delivery over takeaway.

Domino’s France has been progressively reopening, with about 70 per cent of stores now trading.

The company said its stores in Japan and Germany had maintained their strong sales performance since the first-half result. 

Domino’s lifted HY20 profit 29.8 per cent to $69.2 million following strong online delivery sales and a record number of stores opening worldwide, and put an increased interim dividend in shareholders’ pockets.

Domino’s – sticking to its policy of not providing short-term guidance – on Friday maintained its medium-term outlook of a 7.0 per cent to 9.0 per cent increase in new store openings per year, a 3.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent increase in same store sales per year, and a net capex spend of between $60 million to 100 million per year.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’ ASX-listed shares were worth $49.64 before trade on Friday and have fallen by just 5.2 per cent in 2020 against a 22 per cent fall for the benchmark ASX/200. 

Latest sport

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby league

NRL season length decided Friday: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL competition will resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined by the end of Friday.

basketball

Basketball taskforce to tackle shutdown

A group featuring some of Australia's leading business people, headed by NBL owner Larry Kestelman, has been formed to pilot basketball's coronavirus recovery.

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

news

health

Ninth coronavirus death in Tasmania

A 79-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in north Tasmania, taking the state's toll to nine and the national toll to 77.

sport

rugby union

Hunt begins for Castle's replacement at RA

Rugby Australia has joined the NRL in the hunt for a new boss after Raelene Castle resigned after losing the support of the board.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.