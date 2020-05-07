Don’t delay schools reopening: UNICEF boss

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UNICEF Australia is calling for schools to resume so disadvantaged pupils don't slip further behind. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Don’t delay schools reopening: UNICEF boss

By AAP

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 02:43:41

Australian schools should reopen as soon as possible to avoid further entrenching disadvantaged children in poverty, UNICEF Australia boss Tony Stuart says.

Mr Stuart says school lockdown measures disadvantage children who don’t have a laptop, tablet, or reliable internet connection, those who live in poverty and those whose parents can’t manage home schooling as well as their jobs.

“When we think of children in crisis, we often think of children beyond our shores, in conflict or famine, where children’s agencies such as UNICEF are working with the most vulnerable,” the head of UNICEF Australia wrote in an opinion piece in The Courier-Mail on Wednesday. 

“But the COVID-19 crisis is on our doorstep and children, especially those who are already vulnerable, are feeling it the most in their learning and lack of connection outside their home.”

Mr Stuart says not only will private school students have more learning days than public school students, but children from low socio-economic groups with complex learning needs could miss more than six weeks of numeracy and four weeks of literacy over two terms.

He also pointed out that domestic violence reports had risen since the start of the lockdowns, and called on governments not to delay the reopening of schools.

“Australia has rightly been laser focused and successful in suppressing COVID-19 from our communities, but success must also include the educational and social wellbeing of our children,” Mr Stuart wrote. 

“When health experts, parents and children tell us it is in their best interest to be back in the classroom we have to listen.

“Otherwise, in the aftermath of this pandemic, we may be asking ourselves what else we could have done and whether our children were the hidden victims.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Cartwright fires back at anti-vax critics

Gold Coast star Bryce Cartwright says he won't be bullied into getting a flu shot after polarising the rugby league community with his stance.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

rugby union

Clarke fills RA CEO post after Wiggs walks

Former Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies boss Rob Clarke has been announced as Rugby Australia's interim CEO, hours after board member Peter Wiggs resigned.

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

tennis

No Aust Open tennis 'worst-case' prospect

Tennis Australia has modelled a series of contingency plans for a revised 2021 summer of tennis, including no Australian Open in a worst-case scenario.

news

inquiry

Pell royal commission findings due out

Previously unpublished child abuse royal commission findings about Cardinal George Pell's knowledge of historical allegations are set to be released.

sport

rugby league

Cartwright fires back at anti-vax critics

Gold Coast star Bryce Cartwright says he won't be bullied into getting a flu shot after polarising the rugby league community with his stance.

world

virus diseases

UK govt denies neglecting elderly in care

British health minister Matt Hancock has denied that the government prioritised hospitals over care homes, leaving elderly people vulnerable to the coronavirus.