Don’t remove stimulus too soon: Labor

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Labor is urging the Morrison government to not remove stimulus measures to combat COVID-19 too soon. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Don’t remove stimulus too soon: Labor

By Colin Brinsden

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 12:13:38

Labor is urging the Morrison government not to be too hasty in removing stimulus measures once the coronavirus pandemic is declared over for fear of damaging the economic recovery.

The government has spent over $320 billion in recent weeks in its attempt to shield the economy from the worst impacts of COVID-19, including funding to keep workers employed, to improve unemployment benefits and provide free child care.

LIberal backbencher Julian Leeser said he entered parliament seeking not to increase the size of government, but added these were “extraordinary times”.

“(These measures) are to deal with a specific and unprecedented set of circumstances that the world is facing and that Australia is facing,” he told ABC television on Saturday.

“It is why the measures that have been devised here are targeted and that they’re temporary. There is no indication that these measures will be going on for all time.”

However, Labor frontbencher Amanda Rishworth warned against setting any arbitrary time frames for withdrawing support.

“I think we’ve got to see where the world is in six months time, in a year’s time,” she told ABC television.

“If they do it too quickly, if they do not closely calibrate it, what we could have is prolonged economic downturn, which will not be good.”

While the government has put back the timing of the May budget until October, saying it is impossible to put forward a revised set of economic forecasts at this stage, that hasn’t stopped predictions from financial market economists.

For example, Westpac economists are forecasting a deep recession, the first in nearly three decades.

They are predicting three consecutive negative quarters – 0.7 per cent in the March quarter, a massive 8.5 per cent in the June quarter and 0.6 per cent in the September quarter.

Even though they expect the December quarter will show a huge 5.2 per cent rebound as restrictions are eased and businesses reopen, it would still leave growth five per cent lower over the year.

The largest of the government’s support measures, the $130 billion JobKeeper package, was passed into law this week during a special one-day sitting of parliament.

Parliament is not expected to return until August because of the crisis.

But Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese believes it “should” be back before then, “in the modified form that was so successful”.

The House of Representatives sat this week with only a third of its usual 151 members.

“I believe the parliament should be meeting at regular intervals,” he told Sky News.

“We need to monitor the rollout of this massive scheme which will increase debt substantially. 

Debt has already doubled under this government, it’s now going to increase up to a trillion dollars.

“Others issues haven’t gone away.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Vic premier feels AFL still months away

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the resumption of AFL is a matter for the sport's governing body but he fears there could be months before play restarts.

rugby league

NRL wait on interstate return rules

The NRL is waiting to see what conditions it will have to comply with in other states after a letter from the NSW police commissioner green-lit its return.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

news

health

NSW man dies from COVID-19

The death of an 82-year-old man has taken the state's COVID-19 toll to 24.

sport

Australian rules football

Vic premier feels AFL still months away

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the resumption of AFL is a matter for the sport's governing body but he fears there could be months before play restarts.

world

politics

Assange fathered two children in embassy

A lawyer for Julian Assange is pleading for his release from a UK jail and revealed they are in a relationship and have two young children together.