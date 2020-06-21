Essendon AFL matches in doubt due to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Conor McKenna's positive COVID-19 test has forced the AFL to postpone at least one Essendon game. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Essendon AFL matches in doubt due to virus

By Shayne Hope

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 12:38:06

Essendon are waiting for a decision on how many players and staff will be required to follow Conor McKenna into quarantine, after the Irish defender’s positive COVID-19 test.

McKenna returned a positive test on Saturday, forcing the scheduled Essendon-Melbourne match at the MCG on Sunday to be postponed indefinitely.

The Bombers’ immediate playing future is uncertain, with Saturday’s clash with Carlton no guarantee to proceed.

Victoria’s chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton on Sunday said the Department of Health and Human Services will advise “close contacts” of McKenna to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Exactly who those close contacts were is yet to be determined.

“The AFL already has an existing protocol that minimises the number of close contacts that any one player will have and they’ll implement that accordingly,” Professor Sutton said.

“But DHHS advice will be to quarantine all of those identified close contacts for two weeks from the time of exposure.”

Professor Sutton was unsure if that meant Essendon would be unable to play matches for the next 14 days.

The Bombers are scheduled to take on Collingwood on July 3.

“If that individual (McKenna) has trained with such a number that they won’t be able to play, then that’s how they will have to proceed,” Sutton said.

“But if they can manage with the existing player list, minus those close contacts, then they will proceed.

“I think they are still working up the close contact list.”

In the meantime, Carlton will prepare as normal in the hope the round four fixture against Essendon goes ahead as scheduled.

“You plan to play until you’re told otherwise; otherwise you’re on the back foot,” Blues forward Levi Casboult told the Sunday Footy Show.

“If we wait until Monday, there’s two days of recovery that you might not have done or whatever it is. We’re planning to play.”

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan on Saturday said the AFL season would continue, but he could not guarantee a return date for Essendon.

The AFL and health department are investigating McKenna’s movements in recent days to determine how and when the Irish defender contracted COVID-19.

McKenna returned from Ireland last month but officials believe he contracted the virus in Melbourne.

The 24-year-old had recorded seven negative tests before recording a “low level irregularity” after Friday’s training session.

He was retested on Saturday morning and returned a positive result.

Latest sport

sport

NRL and AFL crowd boosts for Qld stadiums

Queensland will allow up to 10,000 people to attend NRL and AFL games from next weekend after easing COVID-19 restrictions at stadiums.

Australian rules football

Essendon AFL matches in doubt due to virus

Conor McKenna's positive COVID-19 test has cast doubt over whether Essendon will be able to fulfil their AFL fixtures in the coming weeks.

rugby league

Warriors coy on Brown return as NRL coach

The Warriors are on the search for a new head coach after the shock sacking of Stephen Kearney on Saturday.

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

Australian rules football

Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

Carlton are partying like its 1996 after defeating Geelong at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, stunning the Cats by two points on Saturday night.

news

health

Qld says Melbourne's a COVID-19 hotspot

Queensland's health chief has responded swiftly to several coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria by declaring all of metropolitan Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot.

sport

sport

NRL and AFL crowd boosts for Qld stadiums

Queensland will allow up to 10,000 people to attend NRL and AFL games from next weekend after easing COVID-19 restrictions at stadiums.

world

arts, culture and entertainment

Cobain guitar sells for $A9m to Aussie

Australia's Peter Freedman has been revealed as the man who paid a record-breaking $A9 million for the guitar of grunge icon Kurt Cobain.