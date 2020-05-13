Downbeat start likely for ASX

Shares on the Australian market are set to fall as concerns world economies could be reopening too soon caused losses on Wall Street overnight.

The SPI 200 futures contract was down 68 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 5,320.0 at 0800 AEST on Wednesday, indicating a loss in early trade.

Earlier, US indices dropped as investors debate whether the lifting of lockdowns across US states and the world will drive an economic rebound or more coronavirus infections.

The concerns were summed up in testimony from the top US infectious diseases expert. Dr Anthony Fauci told Congress that if the US reopens too soon, it could not only cause “some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery.”

Meanwhile Australia has been blindsided after China suspended beef imports from four abattoirs, escalating trade and diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Eighteen per cent of Australia’s beef production is exported to China, with exports worth more than $3 billion a year.

Beijing had previously warned trade could suffer if Prime Minister Scott Morrison continued to call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday told parliament the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause a $50 billion hit to the Australian economy in the June quarter.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed Tuesday down 58.2 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 5,403 points.

The All Ordinaries closed down 61.8 points, or 1.11 per cent, at 5,497.3 points.

One Australian dollar was buying 64.75 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 64.70 US cents at the close of trade on Tuesday.