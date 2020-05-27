Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Downer EDI is contracted to work on Fortescue's Eliwana mine in WA. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Mining and Resources

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 16:23:57

Engineering contractor Downer EDI has secured a $450 million contract from Fortescue Metals Group for early mining and maintenance services at the Eliwana iron ore mine in Western Australia.

Fortescue, the world’s No. 4 iron ore miner, approved the development of the Eliwana mine and rail project in May 2018, in a bid to boost the price for its iron ore.

Production from the mine is set to start in December 2020 and is expected to yield higher quality ore, which will help Fortescue maintain a 170 million tonnes per annum production rate for over 20 years.

Downer said this is the second Eliwana project package it would execute, the first being the bulk earthworks contract that commenced in late 2019.

Under the new agreement, Downer will complete early mining operations over two years as the mine site is established and then stay on for a further three years to provide maintenance services as operations transition to Fortescue’s autonomous mining fleets.

The contract brings some relief to Downer, which withdrew its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast and deferred payment of interim dividend in March in the wake of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans' Franklin suffers more injury pain

Sydney's superstar veteran forward Lance Franklin has suffered another hamstring setback at Swans training following an injury-riddled 2019 AFL season.

rugby league

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

Cronulla's Bronson Xerri was on Tuesday stood down or testing positive to performance-enhancing drugs but the NRL club's CEO insists it's an isolated issue.

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

news

crime, law and justice

Alleged Leifer victims bruised, not broken

Melbourne woman Dassi Erlich says she is relieved after an Israeli court ruled her alleged abuser Malka Leifer is fit to face an extradition hearing.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

civil unrest

Hong Kong anthem bill spurs protests

Hong Kong police have fired pepper pellets and made many arrests as protesters gather to oppose a bill criminalising "insulting" China's national anthem.