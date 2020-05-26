Discover Australian Associated Press

Downer EDI is contracted to work on Fortescue's Eliwana mine in WA. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

mining

Downer EDI gets $450m Fortescue contract

By AAP

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 16:23:57

Engineering contractor Downer EDI has secured a $450 million contract from Fortescue Metals Group for early mining and maintenance services at the Eliwana iron ore mine in Western Australia.

Fortescue, the world’s No. 4 iron ore miner, approved the development of the Eliwana mine and rail project in May 2018, in a bid to boost the price for its iron ore.

Production from the mine is set to start in December 2020 and is expected to yield higher quality ore, which will help Fortescue maintain a 170 million tonnes per annum production rate for over 20 years.

Downer said this is the second Eliwana project package it would execute, the first being the bulk earthworks contract that commenced in late 2019.

Under the new agreement, Downer will complete early mining operations over two years as the mine site is established and then stay on for a further three years to provide maintenance services as operations transition to Fortescue’s autonomous mining fleets.

The contract brings some relief to Downer, which withdrew its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast and deferred payment of interim dividend in March in the wake of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest sport

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for an anabolic steroid.

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

rugby league

Medical chief sin bins NRL crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its hope to have capped crowds back in stadiums from the start of July.

rugby league

States open to work with NRL on crowds

The NSW government says crowds for NRL matches are not yet on its list of considerations but it is willing to work with the league on a proposal.

news

corrupt practices

ICAC wants charges over 'ghost guard' scam

NSW's anti-corruption commission has recommended charges, including agaisnt a former police officer, over fradulent security arrangements at Sydney University.

sport

world

virus diseases

WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries

The WHO says the world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with cases increasing in some countries.