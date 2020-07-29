Downer EDI seals $324m in contracts

Industrial services provider Downer EDI has been awarded $324 million in contracts with the likes of BHP, Santos and Wesfarmers across the electricity, oil, gas and industrial sectors.

The company told the share market its asset services division had won all the deals recently, but did not provide the value of individual contracts.

Downer will service BHP’s mechanical, electrical and rail projects at its Western Australian iron sites over two years.

It has also been chosen by Wesfarmers to provide electrical maintenance and shutdowns for its chemicals, energy and fertilisers group across the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

In oil and gas, Downer will provide Santos with structural, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation services at operational sites.

Downer has also had its maintenance contract for the Darwin Liquefied Natural Gas site extended by a year.

The company has also secured three deals in power generation, including for Delta Electricity’s Values Point power station in NSW, a power station in Victoria for LYB Operations and Maintenance, and two Stanwell Corporation power stations in Queensland.