Downer EDI has won $324 million in contracts for projects including gas facility maintenance. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

financial and business service

Downer EDI seals $324m in contracts

By Steven Deare

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 10:04:26

Industrial services provider Downer EDI has been awarded $324 million in contracts with the likes of BHP, Santos and Wesfarmers across the electricity, oil, gas and industrial sectors.

The company told the share market its asset services division had won all the deals recently, but did not provide the value of individual contracts.

Downer will service BHP’s mechanical, electrical and rail projects at its Western Australian iron sites over two years.

It has also been chosen by Wesfarmers to provide electrical maintenance and shutdowns for its chemicals, energy and fertilisers group across the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

In oil and gas, Downer will provide Santos with structural, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation services at operational sites.

Downer has also had its maintenance contract for the Darwin Liquefied Natural Gas site extended by a year.

The company has also secured three deals in power generation, including for Delta Electricity’s Values Point power station in NSW, a power station in Victoria for LYB Operations and Maintenance, and two Stanwell Corporation power stations in Queensland.

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

politics

Australia, US discuss China 'very deeply'

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Foreign Minister Marise Payne have discussed China at length during talks with United States counterparts.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.