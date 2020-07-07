Downer secures $420m SA road contracts

Engineering contractor Downer EDI has been awarded contracts worth $420 million to maintain roads in South Australia’s Metropolitan Zone and Regional North Zone.

The contracts, which will begin on November 2 this year and are for a maximum term of 13 years, will be an extension of services Downer already provides to the South Australian Government Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure.

Under the contract, Australia’s Downer will provide services like maintenance of intelligence transport systems, management of third party works and minor capital works.

This is the second major contract secured by the company after it withdrew its 2020 earnings guidance in March amid uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.