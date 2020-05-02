Labor warns concerns of virus second wave

Australia’s handling of the coronavirus is at a critical stage as some states start to ease restrictions and the national cabinet prepares to consider lifting some broader curbs next week.

While this will be a relief to many Australians after weeks of isolation, a federal opposition frontbencher believes people are equally concerned of a “second wave” of a virus that other countries thought they had under control.

“I think everyone has really taken very seriously the experience of Singapore, which was of course lauded as a great example of how to manage the pandemic, and of course they have been struck by a very significant second wave,” Labor’s Andrew Giles told ABC television on Saturday.

“And I think this is something that I am sure is on the minds of all the chief medical officers and everyone who sits around the national cabinet table.”

He said it would be equally as distressing for Australians if any easing of restrictions had to be reversed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison floated the tantalising prospect of pubs reopening if enough people download the coronavirus tracing app.

More than 3.5 million Australians have registered for the COVID-Safe app, which uses Bluetooth connections to determine who infected people came into close contact with.

“Certainly the national cabinet has made clear that we have that tracing capability,” Liberal backbencher Trent Zimmerman told ABC television.

“Incredibly in just a week 3.5 million Australians have downloaded the app but we need to see several million more.”

However, he said it is too early to say what restrictions might be lifted.

The national cabinet will meet on Tuesday and Friday next week.

Mr Giles said it has been “really striking” how Australians have responded to the crisis.

Australia’s Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos agreed, saying the Trump administration is “impressed” with how his home country has handled the coronavirus.

“I think they are impressed at the fact that we started to close borders early, the fact that we took early action on social distancing and lockdowns and all the rest of it,” the former Liberal senator told Sky News.

“I think they feel that as a country we have got it together and I think its impressed them a lot.”

Just under 6800 virus cases have been reported across the country, with the death toll standing at 93 – extremely low by international standards.

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Queensland as the state lifted some of its restrictions, which now permits picnics, hikes and shopping for clothing and shoes.

However, all Queenslanders must stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for COVID-19 testing over the weekend as the state’s restrictions are eased.

The changes to restrictions from Friday now allow up to two adults and their dependent children to visit another household anywhere across the state.

Another two staff members at Sydney’s Newmarch House nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 following the deaths of 13 residents.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus outbreak has been uncovered in a Melbourne meat processing facility, as authorities warn Victoria’s progress in fighting the pandemic remains “incredibly fragile”.

Seven new cases have been confirmed in Victoria.

Health Minister Jenny Mikako revealed eight staff at a meat processing facility had tested positive to COVID-19, including three overnight.