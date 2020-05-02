Labor warns concerns of virus second wave

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison more restrictions will ease if more people use the COVIDSafe app. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Labor warns concerns of virus second wave

By Colin Brinsden and Matt Coughlan

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 11:56:38

Australia’s handling of the coronavirus is at a critical stage as some states start to ease restrictions and the national cabinet prepares to consider lifting some broader curbs next week.

While this will be a relief to many Australians after weeks of isolation, a federal opposition frontbencher believes people are equally concerned of a “second wave” of a virus that other countries thought they had under control. 

“I think everyone has really taken very seriously the experience of Singapore, which was of course lauded as a great example of how to manage the pandemic, and of course they have been struck by a very significant second wave,” Labor’s Andrew Giles told ABC television on Saturday.

“And I think this is something that I am sure is on the minds of all the chief medical officers and everyone who sits around the national cabinet table.”

He said it would be equally as distressing for Australians if any easing of restrictions had to be reversed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison floated the tantalising prospect of pubs reopening if enough people download the coronavirus tracing app.

More than 3.5 million Australians have registered for the COVID-Safe app, which uses Bluetooth connections to determine who infected people came into close contact with.

“Certainly the national cabinet has made clear that we have that tracing capability,” Liberal backbencher Trent Zimmerman told ABC television.

“Incredibly in just a week 3.5 million Australians have downloaded the app but we need to see several million more.”

However, he said it is too early to say what restrictions might be lifted.

The national cabinet will meet on Tuesday and Friday next week.

Mr Giles said it has been “really striking” how Australians have responded to the crisis.

Australia’s Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos agreed, saying the Trump administration is “impressed” with how his home country has handled the coronavirus.

“I think they are impressed at the fact that we started to close borders early, the fact that we took early action on social distancing and lockdowns and all the rest of it,” the former Liberal senator told Sky News.

“I think they feel that as a country we have got it together and I think its impressed them a lot.”

Just under 6800 virus cases have been reported across the country, with the death toll standing at 93 – extremely low by international standards.

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Queensland as the state lifted some of its restrictions, which now permits picnics, hikes and shopping for clothing and shoes.

However, all Queenslanders must stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for COVID-19 testing over the weekend as the state’s restrictions are eased.

The changes to restrictions from Friday now allow up to two adults and their dependent children to visit another household anywhere across the state.

Another two staff members at Sydney’s Newmarch House nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 following the deaths of 13 residents.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus outbreak has been uncovered in a Melbourne meat processing facility, as authorities warn Victoria’s progress in fighting the pandemic remains “incredibly fragile”.

Seven new cases have been confirmed in Victoria.

Health Minister Jenny Mikako revealed eight staff at a meat processing facility had tested positive to COVID-19, including three overnight.

Latest news

health

Five new coronavirus cases for NSW

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, state health minister Brad Hazzard has announced.

virus diseases

New COVID outbreak at Vic meat facility

Seven new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria, including at a Melbourne meat processing facility.

politics

Labor warns concerns of virus second wave

While Australians may be looking forward to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Labor says there are still concerns of a second wave in the community.

virus diseases

Tasmania records no new virus cases

Restrictions in Tasmania's northwest are set to be eased as the state records no new coronavirus cases in the past day.

abusive behaviour

Calls for better temporary visa support

Family and domestic violence advocates are calling on the NSW government to support temporary visa holders during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

news

health

Five new coronavirus cases for NSW

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, state health minister Brad Hazzard has announced.

sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.