Dozens of US marines in Japan get virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US troops at Marine Air Station Futenma are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Dozens of US marines in Japan get virus

By Mari Yamaguchi

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 00:08:14

Dozens of US marines at two bases on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa have been infected with the coronavirus in what is feared to be a massive outbreak, Okinawa’s governor says, demanding an adequate explanation from the US military.

Governor Denny Tamaki said he could say only that a “few dozen” cases had been found recently because the US military asked that the exact figure not be released.

The outbreaks occurred at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is at the centre of a relocation dispute, and Camp Hansen, Tamaki said.

Local media, citing unnamed sources, said about 60 people had been infected.

“Okinawans are shocked by what we were told (by the US military),” Tamaki told a news conference.

“We now have strong doubts that the US military has taken adequate disease prevention measures.”

Tamaki demanded transparency in the latest development and said he planned to request talks between the US military and Okinawan officials.

He said Okinawan officials also asked the Japanese government to demand that the US provide details including the number of cases, seal off Futenma and Camp Hansen and step up preventive measures on base.

Okinawan officials made similar requests to the US military on Friday in order to address local residents’ concerns, Tamaki said.

The Marines said in a statement on Friday that the troops were taking additional protective measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus and were restricting off-base activities.

The statement said measures are “to protect our forces, our families, and the local community,” without providing details on the infections.

Okinawa is home to more than half of about 50,000 US troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact, and the residents are sensitive to US base-related problems.

Many Okinawans have long complained about pollution, noise and crime related to US bases.

Okinawa has about 150 cases of the coronavirus.

In all, Japan has about 21,000 cases and 1000 deaths, with Tokyo reporting more than 200 new cases for a third straight day on Saturday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

rugby league

Knights lose star prop in costly NRL loss

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti will go for scans on Monday after he was struck down with a knee injury in Sunday's NRL loss to Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

boxing

Aussie Volkanovski eyes UFC GOAT status

Australian Alex Volkanovski feels he is only a couple of wins away from being the best UFC featherweight champion, after winning his rematch with Max Holloway.

rugby league

Raiders confirm season over for Hodgson

Canberra face an injury toll as crippling as any time in Ricky Stuart's coaching career but the Raiders mentor insists his team can't be written off in 2020.

news

epidemic and plague

Australia warned of more virus deaths

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has warned Australia's death toll could rise further given the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

A surge in coronavirus cases is causing difficulties for public hospitals in India and South Africa.