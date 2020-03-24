Drab to fab; urban art transformation

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gold Coast artist Loretta Lizzio's Regent Honeyeater and Monarch Butterfly artwork at Runaway Bay. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Drab to fab; urban art transformation

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 18:01:36

Gold Coast urban art project Water Walls has transformed drab, mundane and less-than-inspirational sewerage pump stations and reservoirs into buildings of beauty.

The project, curated by Artwork Agency’s Claudio Kirac, has seen nine public artworks emerge where everyday water and waste infrastructure once stood.

Reflecting the unique character of the Gold Coast and its people, not only are the buildings a public expression of art but they’re part of the council’s graffiti prevention strategy too.

Loretta Lizzio’s Regent Honeyeater and Monarch Butterfly artwork at O’Connell Park in Runaway Bay depicts the critically endangered Regent Honeyeater Bird, native to the Gold Coast region and the Monarch Butterfly, a common insect found in most Queensland backyards.

“Situated in a beautiful park full of interesting trees and birds, nature was my number one inspiration,” explains Lizzio, of her artwork that took ten days over a period of three weeks to complete. “It was lovely to paint while outdoors surrounded by these elements, the colours, and the sounds.”

“One family told me they walk through the park every day with their kids, and the building blends in so well with the surrounding greenery it looks like giant colourful birds and butterflies appear through the trees as they walk,” she adds proudly. “Their children insist on photos with the animals every time.”

Lizzio says artwork is integral to the human spirit and aspirations.

“People’s visions and opinions of art is what helps us to connect, to see others, understand others and different perspectives,” she adds. “Public art creates conversations and it fosters public awareness.”

Flora and fauna was inspiration too for Cam Scale’s Journey artwork in Stanhill Park on Chevron Island, exploring the lifecycle of the Longfin Eel, a native species that travel from freshwater stream to ocean to spawn and then die.

“It’s great to be included on this Gold Coast art initiative, there is a huge potential for this area to really get behind public art,” says Scale. “Being an island in a river inlet, it’s an aquatic connection of ocean and land. That lead to a focus on local native eels, as a creature that crosses both worlds. It took me roughly ten days to complete the artwork.”

Scale believes there are social, economic, and cultural benefits for urban art projects and we need more of them.

“It’s an area many people, particularly older generations or outside of major cities, simply aren’t aware of. Often considering art to be something exclusive or restricted to galleries and museums. By putting in the time and money to transform public space, it makes art accessible to all, shows pride of place, healthy break from advertising and can be used to challenge or highlight certain narratives or forgotten issues,” says Scale. “While giving creatives a platform and channeling the younger generation into productive outlets that is beneficial to all.”

Beautifying city assets and deterring graffiti, both Lizzio and Scale are keen to get their creative hands on more Gold Coast assets.

“There is so much blank space around here that is crying out for attention,” says Scale. “The large slab sides of high rises are perfect canvases to engage with community and beautify bland surroundings.”

Lizzio has her eyes on a brick wall along the Gold Coast Highway as you head south into Burleigh Heads.

“It goes into a peak at the top and is such an interesting shape to paint, not to mention the location right on an intersection. There is a vacant block across from it so you can stand back and view the work properly,” says Lizzio. “Hard to say what I would paint in advance, there are so many ideas, possibilities, and variables. I would maybe paint something that shows the importance of the human connection with nature.”

• This feature has been produced in collaboration with City of Gold Coast. 

Latest sport

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League suspended

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

rugby league

NRL players ready to take pay cut: RLPA

RLPA boss Clint Newton says players are willing to take a major pay cut to ensure the game's survival after the NRL was forced to shut down due to coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

news

virus diseases

Virus toll 8 after cruise passenger death

More than 800 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in NSW as authorities shut all non-essential services and urge people to follow the rules and advice.

sport

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League suspended

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.