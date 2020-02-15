Discover Australian Associated Press

Kezie Apps was outstanding for St George Illawarra in the NRL Nines final win over the Broncos. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Dragons earn redemption with Nines title

By Pamela Whaley

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 21:56:56

St George Illawarra have exacted NRLW grand final revenge with a 28-4 win over premiers Brisbane to claim the Nines title on Saturday night.

Four months after losing the NRLW grand final to the Broncos 30-6, the Dragons have scored the ultimate redemption at HBF Stadium in Perth.

Previously, the Broncos had lost just one game from their past 11 in all formats – a 10-8 loss to the Warriors in 2019.

While the Broncos have been the most dominant club in the women’s sport, the Dragons emerged as the hottest team of the Nines tournament with the win.

Jillaroos star Kezie Apps was outstanding in the final, while Jess Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Aaliyah Fasavalu-Fa’amausili all got on the board in the grand final.

Jayme Fressard was the lone scorer for the Broncos.

It was the second time the two teams had met in the tournament, with the Broncos scoring a 13-6 win on day one.

