Queensland doctors report flu jab plunge

Queensland doctors say vaccinations have plunged ahead of the peak flu season but chemists say they’re struggling to keep up with demand.

Doctors and pharmacists have painted very different pictures of the community’s willingness to protect itself from the flu, amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian Medical Association of Queensland has urged people to act now, citing a “drastic reduction” in the number of flu shots administered in GP clinics compared with the same time last year.

No data about the scale of the drop off was available but the AMAQ suggested people might be fearful about going to GP clinics due to coronavirus fears.

“We have plenty of flu vaccinations available, we have made general practice safe for you to receive your flu vaccination,” AMAQ president Dr Dilip Dhupelia told reporters on Tuesday.

But the state branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia says chemists have had the opposite experience.

“Many have reported very high demand, with some community pharmacies expending their early deliveries of stock in record time, leaving them without stock in the face of strong consumer demand,” a guild spokesperson has told AAP.

“Anecdotally many pharmacies have reported doing as many vaccinations in the past four weeks as they did in three or four months last year.”

The guild says an estimated two million Australians got their flu shots at pharmacies last year, and this year’s figure looks set to dwarf that.

It has welcomed the federal government’s promise to supply an extra three million doses of the flu shot, on top of the 13.5 million doses initially supplied nationwide.

The extra doses will be available through community pharmacies and GPs during May and June.

“We understand from manufacturers that some of the pre-ordered stock is still being delivered to pharmacies and GPs right now, hopefully helping to meet current demand,” the guild said.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has urged people to get their vaccinations before the peak flu period, from June to September.

Doing so will ensure the health system isn’t overwhelmed, and people will avoid the grim prospect of having the flu and coronavirus at the same time.

So far this year Queensland has seen very low numbers of flu because everyone is socially distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Just nine people were diagnosed with influenza last week, a mere fraction of the 900 cases health officials would expect each week at this time of year.

In Queensland, pharmacies can administer flu vaccines to anyone except children aged under 10.

In 2014, when Queensland first trialled pharmacy flu shots, the AMA warned against it saying pharmacists should not pretend to be doctors.